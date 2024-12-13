Eastlight Community Homes completes stock transfer with L&Q

All of the homes in this new deal with L&Q, which are in Braintree and Tendring in Essex, are general needs homes, but include a number of shared ownership and freehold homes.

This is the third stock transfer that the smaller East of England-based provider has completed this year. In September, the landlord acquired around 700 homes from Clarion and 29 from Estuary Housing Association.

Emma Palmer, chief executive of Eastlight, said: “Owning and managing more homes in our core operating areas help make us a stronger organisation: one best placed to provide the place-based services and experiences desired by new and existing Eastlight residents.”

Eastlight was formed in 2020 after Colne Housing and Greenfields Community Housing agreed a merger.

The landlord currently has a G1/V1 rating from the Regulator of Social Housing and now owns and manages around 14,500 homes.

In August, it raised £70m through the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS), which offers loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.