Currently, all new-build homes developed by the council are let at affordable rates rather than at social rent. For example, homes in Throstle Rec, a 170-unit scheme in Middleton due to be completed in December, are let at 70% of market rate.

Adam Brennan, head of regeneration at Leeds City Council, told Inside Housing the council was in discussions about whether rents on new sites should be set at 80% “if we’re going to keep delivering” on the council’s development ambitions.

The council launched a £328m house-building programme in 2019 with aim of delivering 1,500 new homes by March 2025.

Mr Brennan said the council was “getting there” on this target, but economic constraints had “put big holes in some schemes”.