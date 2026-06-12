Mr Daffarn, a professionally trained mental health social worker, says that this kind of behaviour is indicative of how ‘resident engagement’ can fail in the world of social housing. Too often, providers are only willing to deal with residents they like.

“As a social worker, I am very clear about the meaning of discrimination and discriminatory practice. Anti-discriminatory practice means that you have to provide the same level of service to everyone. That includes people who don’t particularly want you involved in their lives, along with people that welcome you in and offer you a cup of tea,” he says.

“It’s still the case today that social housing providers are only really happy to engage with the residents that they like, the residents they find non-threatening – who are kind of biddable, that they can manage and they know aren’t going to cause trouble for them.”

The inquiry’s findings are not quite what Mr Daffarn hoped for in terms of the revelations about KCTMO, though.

Its investigation of the housing manager was narrowly framed; the inquiry looked at its service through the lens of the specific responsibilities it had under the Fire Safety Order, not its wider culture or housing management. This means Mr Daffarn believes some of its worst nature remains unexposed.

“The blog was quite challenging. But that’s what it was meant to be. It came from a position of not having any power and trying to find a way of shaming and holding them to account and upsetting them into action”

The report also included a criticism of Mr Daffarn himself, writing that he “should have stood back and questioned whether his preferred methods were the only, or even the most effective, way in which the voice of the community could be heard. A more conciliatory approach on his part might have been reciprocated.”

This stung Mr Daffarn because, he feels, it missed the fact that for years he and his neighbours had tried to be conciliatory – and this continued right up to the fire.

The emails disclosed by the inquiry that Mr Daffarn penned are firm but scrupulously polite. He engaged in the complaints and appeals process, and the council’s scrutiny committee structure. He agreed, after the refurbishment completed, to a meeting with some managers at KCTMO in an attempt to begin their relationship again with a clean slate.

The blog, and its more fierce tone, was a reaction to not being listened to in other forums. Mr Daffarn always says it was an attempt to write like Punch or Private Eye, to provoke and satirise the landlord into action.

“I am disappointed that the inquiry team didn’t understand the powerlessness of the position that we were in. The blog was quite challenging. But that’s what it was meant to be. It came from a position of not having any power and trying to find a way of shaming and holding them to account and upsetting them into action,” he says.

“The report suggested that if we had been more conciliatory, we might have got a different result. But we had been. My emails demonstrate how conciliatory we were. That’s part of the evidence. It just didn’t make a difference.”

Tortuous process

Nonetheless, he says the inquiry’s words do not keep him up at night.

“I think they wanted to appear balanced, so they felt they had to say something about me as well,” he says. “I don’t feel comfortable with it, but I accept it. I can’t accept all the criticism they made of everyone else as fair and accurate and not accept what they said about me.”

Since the fire, Mr Daffarn has been a key part of the team at the bereaved and survivors’ group Grenfell United, which has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to pressure the government into social housing reform.

He has spent years in meetings, as the achingly slow process of green papers, white papers and finally legislation wound through the government machine.

“It was tortuous,” he says. “It was so difficult to make progress, particularly around the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill [now Act] and particularly around the kind of issues we were most focused on at Grenfell United, which were improving the way that people who live in social housing are treated by their landlords, and making sure that people who live in social housing are never treated with the kind of disrespect and inhumanity that we were treated with at Grenfell Tower.”

What has finally come out is a new regulatory regime that grades social landlords on their services to tenants, as well as their financial viability and governance; new professional standards for managerial-level housing staff; and, following the death of Awaab Ishak three years after Grenfell, new laws on fixing emergency disrepair within a set timescale.