Eddie Hughes’ scepticism is wrong. Housing First works, but we must approach it differently

It seems unnecessary to say that Housing First works – the evidence speaks for itself. From Newcastle to Cornwall, Housing First is transforming the lives of our country’s most vulnerable people. The government’s three regional pilots confirm what has been known for 10 years, with tenancy sustainment at 87% and a tome of testimony on its wider positive impact.

Yet despite the evidence of its success, Eddie Hughes, the former rough sleeping minister, remains sceptical. As he told Inside Housing, while he agrees that the intervention was “the right thing to do”, he was “slightly less convinced about the case” for it, because “government funding is finite, and sometimes time-limited”.

He is not alone in his scepticism, and England lags behind the rest of the UK in scaling up Housing First.