Eddie Hughes’ scepticism is wrong. Housing First works, but we must approach it differently

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The former rough sleeping minister Eddie Hughes told Inside Housing he was “sceptical” about the success of Housing First. Alex Smith, Housing First lead at Homeless Link, responds
It seems unnecessary to say that Housing First works – the evidence speaks for itself. From Newcastle to Cornwall, Housing First is transforming the lives of our country’s most vulnerable people. The government’s three regional pilots confirm what has been known for 10 years, with tenancy sustainment at 87% and a tome of testimony on its wider positive impact.
Yet despite the evidence of its success, Eddie Hughes, the former rough sleeping minister, remains sceptical. As he told Inside Housing, while he agrees that the intervention was “the right thing to do”, he was “slightly less convinced about the case” for it, because “government funding is finite, and sometimes time-limited”.
He is not alone in his scepticism, and England lags behind the rest of the UK in scaling up Housing First.
Housing First is not the answer for everyone who experiences homelessness. It is critically important to remember that this housing and support model is designed for people experiencing multiple disadvantages and is not a general rough-sleeping intervention. Typically, people who enter Housing First programmes have experienced years of trauma and have unmet mental health needs and worsening physical health.
The government pilots show the complexity of need: 96% of people have experience of rough sleeping, 71% of people have experience of drug use, 75% of people spent time in prison and 61% of people report a long-standing illness or disability, with a high prevalence of mental health conditions.
“Housing First is not a quick fix and, like with other health and social care services, taking a person-centred, relationships-based approach is what works”
Housing First does, of course, help to reduce rough sleeping, but moving someone into a tenancy is only the beginning of a long-term commitment of tailored, wraparound support.
This is a programme that also has positive outcomes across the criminal justice, health, mental health, social care and substance use sectors. A focus on ‘reducing rough sleeping’ is missing the point of what is driving it in the first place.
If Housing First was not viewed through the lens of rough sleeping, but was instead seen as the holistic, multiple-disadvantage intervention it really is, it may be possible to change the way we approach it, and to win over its critics.
For people who have learning disabilities or dementia, for example, there is no doubt that the time, care and support they deserve should be made available. A long-term commitment to support is needed – and the same applies for people experiencing multiple disadvantages, who have critical support needs that do not end when a person is housed.
Housing First is not a quick fix and, like with other health and social care services, taking a person-centred, relationships-based approach is what works. But it does work, and it is a cost-effective way of supporting this group of people with complex needs.
“Housing First does, of course, help to reduce rough sleeping, but moving someone into a tenancy is only the beginning of a long-term commitment of tailored, wraparound support”
Such an approach does require investment, and it is the funding structure that should be the focus of any scepticism, rather than the Housing First model itself. Much like the government’s rough sleeping strategy, Homeless Link believes that Housing First should not sit solely in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, but become a cross-departmental national programme involving the Department of Health and Social Care, the Ministry of Justice and others.
Taking this whole-system approach both shifts a culture of short-termism to long-term investment and allows Housing First to become an embedded housing, health, social care and rehabilitation model for England, available to help the estimated 16,500 people who need it.
Homelessness should be rare, brief and non-recurrent. For many people, more-traditional homelessness interventions may work to support this aim. But Housing First must be seen as part of the puzzle, and with funding sunsets on the horizon in 2025, immediate action is needed.
Now is the time for significant cross-sector involvement and investment in Housing First, to ensure that the thousands of people currently waiting for this support can benefit from the incredible results of services like the government’s pilots. Without this, homelessness will not be ended in England.
Alex Smith, Housing First lead, Homeless Link
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