Edinburgh and Glasgow councils get lion’s share of £40m empty homes acquisition fund

City of Edinburgh Council has been allocated £14.9m from the budget, while Glasgow City Council has received £11.5m.

Far behind in third place was West Lothian, which was allocated £2m, followed by Fife with £1.8m, and South Lanarkshire with £1.7m.

The money is part of £80m set aside over this year and next for councils to buy empty homes to turn into social housing or to bring long term voids back into use.

News of the successful recipients came after Inside Housing revealed earlier this month that councils were still waiting for the cash, over four months after it had been announced by then-first minister Humza Yousaf.