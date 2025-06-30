Edinburgh heat networks could generate £2.1bn in environmental and social benefits

Heat networks across Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian could generate up to £2.1bn in environmental and social benefits #UKhousing

It assessed the potential impact of connecting homes in Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategies zones to heat networks with energy-efficiency upgrades, including insulation and double-glazing.

Its new study, commissioned by Swedish energy company Vattenfall, applied the UK government’s Green Book methodology to evaluate the carbon mitigation and benefits of decarbonising heating.

The report covered 30 local heat zones and assumed households would be upgraded to an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band B and C, and connected to heat networks powered by low-carbon sources.

Although it does not include an analysis of the costs of deploying these interventions, it demonstrated that health and quality-of-life improvements, including air protection and reductions in cold-related illness, would exceed £2,000 per household, excluding carbon savings, from 2025 to 2050.

The report concluded that coordinated heat network roll-outs combined with effective building upgrades act as a critical investment in community well-being and resilience, as well as offering an energy solution.

By keeping residents warmer and healthier, greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced, pressure on the NHS eased, and overall well-being improved in communities historically impacted by cold and damp housing conditions. This would bring in £353m in direct social benefits.