Edinburgh housing association appoints new chief executive

Muirhouse Housing Association, which owns 570 homes in the north of the city, has promoted governance and compliance manager Susan Bell to lead the organisation.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Ms Bell after a competitive recruitment exercise in which more than 50 people applied for the position.

Ms Bell replaces Barry Allan, finance and corporate services manager, who took on the role of chief executive on an interim basis. Mr Allan was brought in after previous chief executive Steve McAvoy resigned in 2021.