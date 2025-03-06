Edinburgh regeneration scheme receives £16m from Scottish government

A large regeneration development in Edinburgh has received a £16m grant from the Scottish government #UKhousing

The waterfront development in north Edinburgh is one of Scotland’s biggest brownfield sites, with potential for around 3,500 new homes and 20,000 sqm of commercial and cultural space.

The grant was allocated from the Scottish government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund and is part of a wider package of financial support for the scheme.

City of Edinburgh Council will use the cash to undertake infrastructure works in preparation for building 847 new homes at Granton Waterfront. Of these, 387 homes – 45% of the total – will be affordable.

Phase one of the £1.3bn regeneration project was approved by planners in November 2024, consisting of 847 homes to be built by developer Cruden Homes.

Announcing Scotland’s latest Budget in December, finance secretary Shona Robison said the Scottish government would work with City of Edinburgh Council to unlock over 800 “net zero” homes on the site.

The Granton site also includes several pilot projects, including 75 homes built using modern methods of construction, which will be monitored by Edinburgh Napier University.

Scottish first minister John Swinney visited the development to announce the funding and see how the project is progressing.

He said: “This impressive development is transforming the Granton area of Edinburgh, through the development of new homes, improved infrastructure and low-carbon district heating solutions.

“Public sector investment in the first phase of Granton Waterfront is estimated to leverage a further £200m of private sector investment in private housing and the low-carbon heat network.

“The 2025-26 Budget has allocated more than £7bn for infrastructure and £768m to ramp up action on delivering affordable homes.”