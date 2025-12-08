Edinburgh ‘tourist tax’ to fund 360 social rent homes with priority for homeless applicants

Edinburgh Council will use a new ‘tourist tax’ to pay for the development of around 360 social rent homes, with priority given to people experiencing homelessness.
City councillors have agreed to use around 10% of the proceeds of the city’s visitor levy to support three housing schemes in the city, as well as around 110 mid-market rent homes managed by a specialist arm of the council, Edinburgh Living.
The tax, which applies to the first five nights visitors stay in paid accommodation in the city, will come into force from July next year and is expected to raise up to £50m annually by 2028-29.
A yearly £5m from the levy will be used to help pay for housing developments in Fountainbridge, Meadowbank and Coatfield Lane in Leith, which are due to start on site within the next two years.
The levy will be used to pay the balance for the schemes, which are set to be paid for through borrowing and mainly funded by rental income from the properties, council papers revealed.
If borrowing costs for the developments end up falling, the cash left spare could also be used to buy homes on the open market, officials added.
Papers for the meeting on 2 December confirmed that the social rent homes would be primarily let to homeless households, and said this was because of requirements in Scotland’s 1987 Housing Act, amended in 2014.
The council said it would mean fewer people stranded in hotels and B&Bs used for temporary accommodation, which would then revert back to their intended use for short-term visitors.
The mid-market rent homes built with levy funding would be earmarked for people who work in the city’s tourist industry and would not have rent rises higher than these workers’ wages.
However, officials admitted that these ‘visitor economy’ roles are very broad and the definition of who would qualify for the housing is still to be confirmed.
There is also no centrally published bank of data on wage inflation in these industries to work from, they said.
While the plan to use the funding has been agreed in principle, councillors still need to sign off in February on the £286.5m borrowing for the homes, which would be paid off over the next thirty years.
Jane Meagher, leader of the council, said: “Many of those working in our city’s thriving visitor economy and cultural sectors are often unable to find affordable housing in the city, making it difficult for them to live close to where they work.
“In addition, the council has declared a housing emergency, with more and more people presenting as homeless and not enough social homes available to meet this demand, and so too many residents have to use temporary accommodation, often in B&Bs or hotels, taking vital capacity away from what should be tourist accommodation.
“That’s why it’s so important that this new funding is being committed towards a housing and tourism mitigation fund, which will be used alongside our existing investment programme for housebuilding.
“This will ensure affordable homes are available for visitor economy workers in the city and means that B&B and hotel rooms can be used for their intended purpose – to welcome visitors to Edinburgh.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Scotland newsletter, a fortnightly round-up of all the key news and insight affecting the Scottish affordable housing sector.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories