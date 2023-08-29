“Articulating our problems is vital. Then you can push the conversation out to the innovation community and share learning,” says Denise Massey, managing director at the Energy Innovation Centre. “And we need to collaborate to leverage knowledge. A good example of this is that the energy industry is looking for skills, not just because of the age of the workforce, but also due to net zero goals. We need the insight from people who’ve worked in the networks for years.”

Managing energy

Many organisations have faced energy cost increases, says Mr Pardesi. “Energy is a tradeable commodity that can be bought up to five years in advance. At the moment, the market is cheaper the further in advance that you secure prices.”

The system needs to be redesigned “on the basis that what we’re doing now oppresses the future”, says Chit Chong, group sustainability manager at Peabody. “We pay an amount for units to a threshold, then once over that, the price per unit reduces. Our system is in favour of high consumers – if you’re a high user, you effectively pay less. We need to have social tariffs.”

Ms Barraclough asks who has control of energy use. “For any aspect of the business, we have to sign a purchase order for everything we do, and for everything purchased – even down to the sandwiches we have at a meeting. However, nobody has to sign a purchase order to turn the light switch on. That control on energy consumption and energy spend is really lacking.”

“The increase in energy costs has been a game-changer,” says Derek Watters, head of environmental sustainability at Places for People. “We own and manage 230,000 assets. Our energy bills are £7m. We have recently procured our electricity contract and it has tripled in real terms, our gas contract is due in October and we’re expecting an increase… This has had an impact on service charges, so we have supported our residents with fuel vouchers and given more than £1m in assistance. Maybe it’s time for landlords to recruit designated energy managers?”

Ms Breeze says it is the same situation at Golding Homes: “Utilities are what keep me up at night. It dwells in my mind because no one manages it. I’m the sustainability manager, but I’m also kind of the energy manager. Previously it wasn’t looked at – it was a case of paying the bills – so [this present time has helped to] reinforce the fact that we do need to keep track of our energy use… and to find the meters and information.”