Eight landlords get credit outlook downgrades as sector’s ‘negative bias’ grows

S&P downgraded the outlook of the major landlords in a slew of updates this week, with the rating agency confirming that 40% of the social housing providers it rates now have a negative outlook.

It said this was the most pronounced negative bias in the social housing sector’s credit worthiness since the end of 2018.

Seven housing associations’ outlook was moved from stable to negative, while S&P reaffirmed their A- ratings.

Bromford’s outlook was also moved from stable to negative, but it had its A+ rating reaffirmed.

Having an A- rating with S&P means an organisation has strong capacity to meet financial commitments, but can be vulnerable if economic conditions or individual circumstances change.