Seven landlords sign up to English regulator’s new pilot consumer inspection programme

The Regulator of Social Housing has outlined plans for its new consumer inspection regime, which will build on its assessments for economic regulation #UKhousing

But a series of delays slowed its implementation, with the new schedule meaning it would be seven years after the fire before it becomes fully operational.

Plans for a new consumer regulation regime were first proposed in a green paper that was commissioned by the government in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The landlords included in the initial pilot programme are Bernicia Homes, Brunelcare, Peaks & Plains Housing Trust, The Guinness Partnership, Torus, and Eastbourne, Folkestone & Hythe councils.

It said it will inspect all large social landlords, both housing associations and local authorities, against the new consumer standards every four years.

In a document setting out its new approach, published this morning, the RSH said the regime will be fully active by April 2024, providing the required legislation completes its passage through parliament.

The reforms represent the most fundamental changes to social housing regulation since the early 2010s, when the regulator was reformed and focused solely on economic factors in order to ensure the sector remained attractive to private lenders.

The RSH will set new expectations on the services that landlords need to provide for their tenants, introduce regular consumer inspections of social landlords and it will be given stronger powers to hold landlords to account.

Alongside implementing the pilot scheme to prepare for new consumer regulation, the RSH said it has already engaged with thousands of tenants to understand the issues that matter most to them and used this feedback to inform the emerging plans.

The broad themes of the new standards for consumer services will include safety, quality, neighbourhood, transparency, engagement and accountability, and tenancy. A consultation is due to be launched on their precise details.

The RSH said the new consumer standards would be “outcome focused”, meaning it will “focus on what landlords achieve, but we do not prescribe how they how they should do it”. Draft new standards will be published alongside the consultation.

In the introduction to the new plan, the regulator said “there has been significant public and political

attention given to the reform of social housing” in recent months.

“The Grenfell Tower Inquiry hearings have concluded and the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak have informed the debate and scrutiny that the bill has received. These tragedies have highlighted a range of important issues, some of which are the very core of the new approach to consumer regulation in social housing.

“Ensuring that landlords listen to their tenants, communicate effectively, have good quality information about the condition of the homes they are responsible for, and provide responsive and accessible landlord services will be at the heart of the new consumer standards,” it added.