Eight tower blocks at risk of demolition in Aberdeen as consultation opens

The Scottish council has identified five options for the high rises, with participants in a survey able to select one.

The proposals are for the council to invest at a minimum, low, medium or high level in the buildings, or to knock them down completely.

The consultation will explore views on the quality of existing accommodation for residents and homeowners in Marischal Court, Virginia Court, Seamount Court and Porthill Court.

Greig Court, Hutcheon Court, Thistle Court and Gilcomstoun Land are also included in the plans.