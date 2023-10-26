Eight tower blocks at risk of demolition in Aberdeen as consultation opens

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Aberdeen City Council is seeking the views of residents regarding plans for eight city-centre tower blocks that could lead to them being demolished.
The Scottish council has identified five options for the high rises, with participants in a survey able to select one.
The proposals are for the council to invest at a minimum, low, medium or high level in the buildings, or to knock them down completely.
The consultation will explore views on the quality of existing accommodation for residents and homeowners in Marischal Court, Virginia Court, Seamount Court and Porthill Court.
Greig Court, Hutcheon Court, Thistle Court and Gilcomstoun Land are also included in the plans.
Councillors already noted that the blocks had deteriorated in line with their age and life expectancy, with some of the flats no longer meeting energy performance requirements.
There will be discussions with residents’ groups during the consultation period, as well as drop-in sessions where residents and owners can discuss the options with representatives from Aberdeen City Council and the Tenant Participation Advisory Service (TPAS) Scotland.
Miranda Radley, convenor of the communities, housing and public protection committee, said: “Aberdeen City Council is carrying out a consultation with residents and owners in eight city-centre multi-storeys as part of a full options appraisal for the future of the buildings.
“It is incredibly important for residents and owners to engage with the consultation, either at one of the drop-in events or by completing the consultation online, as these are people’s homes and everyone must have their say.”
Ms Radley’s committee agreed in May that the consultation should be carried out to ensure that the views of residents and homeowners in these multi-storeys on the economic, social and environmental impact of the blocks are considered.
The views and comments collected will be shared with residents, and will be included in a report to the communities, housing and public protection committee.
The consultation is open until 10 November.
This consultation comes just a few weeks after Scotland’s largest social landlord paused its plans to demolish four towers in Glasgow after campaigners won a judicial review.
In July, Wheatley Group was told it could proceed with the demolition of the 1960s Wyndford Estate’s four tallest tower blocks, comprising 600 bedrooms, and replace them with a similar number of bedrooms spread across 300 new low-rise buildings – 255 of which will be for social rent.
But last month, after a judicial review pursued by campaigners and architects, Glasgow City Council admitted it had not provided “adequate reasons” for its decision not to have an environmental impact assessment done before it approved the demolition.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories