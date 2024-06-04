Election special: Greens call for new role for councils in buying empty and ex-PRS homes

“Done,” Carla Denyer says. She is replying to our question: will she back Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign? Ms Denyer is co-leader of the Green Party and its candidate for the new parliamentary seat, Bristol Central.

She has been a Bristol councillor since 2015. Her response to our campaign, calling for all political parties to commit to delivering 90,000 social homes per year in England, is not surprising given her party’s more ambitious target (150,000 per year in England).

The Green Party currently has one MP in the House of Commons. It is aiming to get that number to four in the general election. When the two current largest parties are reluctant to make any solid commitments around social housing, the obvious question is how would the Greens deliver those homes? And what other housing policies would the Greens like to see?

“The 150,000 a year is creating that many social homes, not building them all from scratch. There are around 600,000 empty homes in the UK and we would also make it easier for councils to buy some of that supply. There are already a number of councils, especially London boroughs, that are just buying some of their council housing supply off the open market, which I find quite surprising that that’s financially viable, but it is,” Ms Denyer says.