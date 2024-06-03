Election special: Liberal Democrats – we want to build 150,000 social homes a year

“I support Build Social,” says Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing, communities and local government. “But we’ll be looking to fully cost a plan to deliver 150,000 social homes a year.”

Ms Morgan spoke to Inside Housing from her office in parliament at a time when some polls suggest her party could be the second-largest behind a Labour government following the next general election.

The Liberal Democrats’ proposal on housebuilding is for 150,000 social homes a year in England by the end of the next parliament, with new powers for local authorities to build their own social and affordable housing. It is a figure that goes somewhat beyond Inside Housing’s Build Social ambition of 90,000 a year over the next decade in England. Both figures are a big rise on actual completions of social rent homes – that totalled 9,561 in England last financial year.

Ms Morgan said: “I support the campaign. It’s an aspiration we share. Having a target for social homes, it’s such a worthwhile investment and a false economy to not spend that money building this many social homes upfront.

“But it comes with a caveat that it needs to be fully costed and we haven’t finalised our new manifesto yet, but 150,000 is absolutely our aspiration.”