Election special: Liberal Democrats – we want to build 150,000 social homes a year

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In the first of four political interviews being published by Inside Housing this week, the Liberal Democrats back Build Social – and want to build even more social homes. Stephen Delahunty talks to Helen Morgan, the party’s housing spokesperson
“I support Build Social,” says Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing, communities and local government. “But we’ll be looking to fully cost a plan to deliver 150,000 social homes a year.”
Ms Morgan spoke to Inside Housing from her office in parliament at a time when some polls suggest her party could be the second-largest behind a Labour government following the next general election.
The Liberal Democrats’ proposal on housebuilding is for 150,000 social homes a year in England by the end of the next parliament, with new powers for local authorities to build their own social and affordable housing. It is a figure that goes somewhat beyond Inside Housing’s Build Social ambition of 90,000 a year over the next decade in England. Both figures are a big rise on actual completions of social rent homes – that totalled 9,561 in England last financial year.
Ms Morgan said: “I support the campaign. It’s an aspiration we share. Having a target for social homes, it’s such a worthwhile investment and a false economy to not spend that money building this many social homes upfront.
“But it comes with a caveat that it needs to be fully costed and we haven’t finalised our new manifesto yet, but 150,000 is absolutely our aspiration.”
The party said it “consulted with numerous homeless and housing charities to understand the scale of the social housing deficit” in deciding on the 150,000 homes figure.
The 49-year-old says not investing in social rent is a false economy, because of how much housing benefit is paid out to private landlords. “Yes, once you start to build those homes it’s expensive, but once you do, it starts to pay off pretty quickly.”
According to analysis by the New Economics Foundation, England paid £9.75bn to private landlords in housing benefit last year and will pay £57.7bn over the next five. If these claimants were to move to social rented housing, where rents are cheaper, the benefit bill would fall.
The government’s analysis shows that social housing pays back 69% of the grant used to build it within 30 years, and 110% within 60 years through reduced housing benefit expenditure.
Ms Morgan also highlights how a lack of social housing builds additional costs into the economy, especially in areas such as schools, and health and well-being. “For people in temporary accommodation, the impact on their mental health is extraordinary, and they often end up not working because their mental health is too poor,” she says. “There are all sorts of knock-on effects around the health and well-being of people if they’re not in a safe and secure home.”
A report recently published by academics at University College London estimated that a boost of £4bn annually to expenditure on social rented housing would deliver a net saving to the exchequer of £1.5bn a year, due to reduced costs not just in benefits, but also in homelessness services and healthcare expenditure.
It said this figure is likely to be an underestimate because of the added beneficial effects on economic growth and productivity, employment and disability benefits, acute and chronic health, the criminal justice system, educational attainment and life chances.
In March this year, the government ended its two-year policy that allowed councils to keep 100% of their Right to Buy receipts, and estimates suggested that the scheme delivered between £180m and £200m to local housing budgets in England.
The size of the discount was increased in 2012 under a relaunch of the scheme, to a maximum of £87,200 across England and £116,200 in London. Until recently, councils previously had to give a proportion of the receipt from any Right to Buy sale to the Treasury, typically between 20% and 25%.
On this issue, Ms Morgan explained that her party would reinstate the policy for councils to keep 100% of the receipts, but also for councils to be able to set their own discount level, but where they have acute need to be able to suspend the policy altogether.
“We don’t think the government should take away the right for individuals to buy their social homes, but local authorities should be able to manage the policy as they find appropriate,” she added.
Given the latest polling, the MP for North Shropshire drew a wry smile when asked if her party was preparing to be the second-largest following an election.
The former chartered accountant said: “Ultimately, our job is to make sure that we get as many of us Liberal Democrats elected so that we can put real good and meaningful pressure on whoever forms the government to get more of our policies implemented.”
Her party’s wider offer for the sector includes plans for a 10-year emergency programme to insulate Britain’s homes, ensuring developers build appropriate infrastructure needed for new housing developments, plus new powers for local authorities to control and manage second homes and holiday lets.
On some of the thornier issues of legislative reform of late, Ms Morgan said that the Liberal Democrats would abolish leaseholds for residential properties and effectively end ground rents by cutting them to a nominal fee.
In the first week of June, we ran a number of political interviews, with politics high on the agenda in the lead-up to the general election and following the recent mayoral elections. Below is a list of articles published:
Liberal Democrats – we want to build 150,000 social homes a year
The Lib Dems back Build Social – and want to build even more social homes. Stephen Delahunty talks to Helen Morgan, the party’s housing spokesperson
Greens call for new role for councils in buying empty and ex-PRS homes
Green Party leader Carla Denyer talks to Grainne Cuffe about how the party proposes to tackle the housing crisis, while focusing on empty homes and added purchasing power for councils
The North East’s new mayor sets out her ambitions for social housing
Labour’s Kim McGuinness was elected as the first-ever mayor of the North East in May, and social housing is top of her agenda. Martin Hilditch finds out what she is calling for from housing associations, councils and her own party
Wales’ 20,000 social rent target will ‘be touch and go, but we’ll still make it’ – minister
Can the Welsh Labour government make good on its pledge to build 20,000 social homes by mid-2026? Jenny Messenger talks to Julie James, the Welsh government’s cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning
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