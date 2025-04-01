Electrical safety duties come into force for private landlords in Northern Ireland

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Private landlords in Northern Ireland face fines if they do not ensure the electrical safety of their homes, as new regulations come into force today.
Under the regulations, effective from 1 April for new tenancies, private landlords are required to have the electrical wiring, sockets and fuse boxes in their properties inspected and tested by a qualified person at least every five years.
Electrical installations must meet the required standards, and landlords must provide a copy of the electrical safety report to their tenants and to the council, if requested to do so.
The law covers more than 100,000 private rented properties in Northern Ireland and aims to protect tenants from electrical shocks and fires.
Landlords that fail to carry out their duties under the new regulations could be fined or face court proceedings in some cases. A council officer who believes an offence has been committed may take the landlord to court for non-compliance or impose a fixed penalty notice.
The regulations are operational from 1 April for all new private tenancies. Existing tenancies granted before 1 April have until 1 December 2025 to comply.
All private rented properties must have a certified electrical safety inspection of the hardwired electrical installation by whichever compliance date applies.
If the inspection identifies an electrical fault, the landlord must take corrective action to ensure the property is compliant with the regulations. In other words, the landlord has an ongoing duty to ensure that the property meets electrical safety standards.
Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities estimates that the average cost per property for a five-yearly electrical inspection is around £200. This cost “should not be passed on to the tenant, or any cost for remedial work”, it said.
An identical law was introduced in England in 2020 following a fatal incident in 2009, in which a mother was electrocuted and died after an electrical fault left her bathroom tap live.
Research by the charity Electrical Safety First found that, one year on from the law’s introduction in England, nearly 7,000 electrical faults were detected through new checks across 98 local authorities.
The new law in Northern Ireland also follows a landmark court case in Wales in November, which ruled that Welsh tenants who do not receive electrical safety reports are entitled to withhold their rent.
The High Court in Cardiff concluded that four housing associations had made their homes unfit for human habitation by failing to provide tenants with an electrical condition report for their homes.
An upcoming hearing will determine whether tenants are entitled to get their money back for rent they have already paid while their landlord was non-compliant with the regulations.
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