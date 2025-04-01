Electrical safety duties come into force for private landlords in Northern Ireland

Under the regulations, effective from 1 April for new tenancies, private landlords are required to have the electrical wiring, sockets and fuse boxes in their properties inspected and tested by a qualified person at least every five years.

Electrical installations must meet the required standards, and landlords must provide a copy of the electrical safety report to their tenants and to the council, if requested to do so.

The law covers more than 100,000 private rented properties in Northern Ireland and aims to protect tenants from electrical shocks and fires.