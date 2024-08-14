Embracing the PIE approach to support service users with their mental health

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PIE is a pioneering approach that makes sure the unique psychological makeup of service users is at the heart of everything we do, writes Spiros Georgiou, head of care and supported housing at Hightown Housing Association
Hightown Housing Association’s homelessness and mental health services continue on an important journey towards embracing the psychologically informed environments (PIE) approach. Our aim is to place understanding and empathy at the foundation of the service we deliver.
Homeless Link is the national membership charity for organisations working directly with people who become homeless in England. It aims to make services better and campaigns for policy change that will help end homelessness.
Hightown commissioned Homeless Link to ensure that our processes were effective, that all key areas were identified and explored, and to guide further developments. This included reviewing our service-user interactions, how we support peers and helping us to steer and influence a psychologically informed action plan.
Our homelessness services have already made good progress, choosing the PIE ‘Pizazz’ model as their compass. Pizazz is a practical self-assessment framework that provides a vehicle for reflection across the areas of psychological awareness, staff training and support, learning and enquiry, and spaces.
“At the heart of the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness and mental health issues is a need for understanding and support that goes beyond the basics”
They have been reviewing ways of working through the eyes of their managers, staff and those they support. This wasn’t just about ticking boxes; it was about making real changes that matter.
Our vision is one where the services are shaped not just by what people need, but by the stories, emotions and experiences they carry with them.
At the heart of the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness and mental health issues is a need for understanding and support that goes beyond the basics. It’s about recognising the impact of trauma, the weight of past experiences, and the strength it takes to move forward.
Working in homelessness and mental health services can sometimes result in staff experiencing secondary trauma, where they are affected by what they see and hear from service users.
Ultimately, this can lead to burnout and staff feeling hopeless, depressed, stressed, uncreative and frustrated in their roles.
We invite staff members to ask for help and build in time to reflect as a team, as well as encouraging everyone to do things they enjoy, so that their own basic needs are met, too.
It’s not just the people we support who feel this weight; the staff do too. That’s why the PIE approach includes giving frontline staff the space to reflect, learn and care for their own well-being through reflective practice sessions with trained experts and clinical supervision.
As Hightown navigates this journey, we’ve identified key areas to focus on, like making sure services have a strong PIE identity, improving policies by ensuring they are trauma-informed, ensuring a stable and skilled team, and updating training to keep everyone learning and growing.
We’re also putting a spotlight on staff well-being and making sure the principles of PIE echo throughout every level of the organisation.
Our mental health supported-living staff are currently undergoing the PIE and trauma-informed training modules, to enhance their understanding of the key principles and working practices.
“We’re also putting a spotlight on staff well-being and making sure the principles of PIE echo throughout every level of the organisation”
Implementing a trauma-informed approach and a psychologically informed environment takes time – it’s not something that can be introduced overnight.
However, it’s only a framework – there are no policies or prescriptive set of rules to adhere to. Essentially, it’s about being person-centred. At Hightown, we have found that improving our own reflection as a staff team and building our relationships with service users have been positive steps in the right direction.
In transforming into a psychologically informed environment, Hightown is leading by example, showing how support services can truly understand and meet the complex needs of the people we support and the staff who provide the support.
It’s about building a culture where empathy, continuous learning and genuine support light the way forward, promising a future where services are not just provided, but are truly felt and appreciated.
Spiros Georgiou, head of care and supported housing, Hightown Housing Association
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