Embracing the PIE approach to support service users with their mental health

PIE is a pioneering approach that makes sure the unique psychological makeup of service users is at the heart of everything we do, writes Spiros Georgiou, head of care and supported housing at Hightown #UKhousing

Homeless Link is the national membership charity for organisations working directly with people who become homeless in England. It aims to make services better and campaigns for policy change that will help end homelessness.

Hightown Housing Association’s homelessness and mental health services continue on an important journey towards embracing the psychologically informed environments (PIE) approach. Our aim is to place understanding and empathy at the foundation of the service we deliver.

Hightown commissioned Homeless Link to ensure that our processes were effective, that all key areas were identified and explored, and to guide further developments. This included reviewing our service-user interactions, how we support peers and helping us to steer and influence a psychologically informed action plan.

Our homelessness services have already made good progress, choosing the PIE ‘Pizazz’ model as their compass. Pizazz is a practical self-assessment framework that provides a vehicle for reflection across the areas of psychological awareness, staff training and support, learning and enquiry, and spaces.

“At the heart of the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness and mental health issues is a need for understanding and support that goes beyond the basics”

They have been reviewing ways of working through the eyes of their managers, staff and those they support. This wasn’t just about ticking boxes; it was about making real changes that matter.

Our vision is one where the services are shaped not just by what people need, but by the stories, emotions and experiences they carry with them.

Why is PIE so important?

At the heart of the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness and mental health issues is a need for understanding and support that goes beyond the basics. It’s about recognising the impact of trauma, the weight of past experiences, and the strength it takes to move forward.

Working in homelessness and mental health services can sometimes result in staff experiencing secondary trauma, where they are affected by what they see and hear from service users.

Ultimately, this can lead to burnout and staff feeling hopeless, depressed, stressed, uncreative and frustrated in their roles.