Emergency action needed after new research estimates one in 50 Londoners in temporary accommodation

Figures published today by London Councils, which represents the capital’s 32 borough councils and the City of London, suggested that 169,393 people are without a permanent home, which includes 83,473 children.

The group is partly blaming a drop in the supply of privately rented homes for fast-rising homelessness, while councils struggle to find temporary accommodation.

It comes amid the cost of living crisis and the ongoing severe lack of affordable homes, which is particularly acute in London.

Darren Rodwell, executive member for regeneration, housing & planning at London Councils, said: “Homelessness pressures across the capital are fast becoming unmanageable. Ministers need to treat this as the emergency it clearly is.”

The plea follows housing and voluntary professionals in London last month urging the government to tackle an “unprecedented crisis” in the supply of temporary accommodation.