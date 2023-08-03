Emergency action needed after new research estimates one in 50 Londoners in temporary accommodation

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London Councils is calling for emergency government action to tackle homelessness after new estimates suggested that one in 50 of the capital’s population are living in temporary accommodation.
Figures published today by London Councils, which represents the capital’s 32 borough councils and the City of London, suggested that 169,393 people are without a permanent home, which includes 83,473 children.
The group is partly blaming a drop in the supply of privately rented homes for fast-rising homelessness, while councils struggle to find temporary accommodation.
It comes amid the cost of living crisis and the ongoing severe lack of affordable homes, which is particularly acute in London.
Darren Rodwell, executive member for regeneration, housing & planning at London Councils, said: “Homelessness pressures across the capital are fast becoming unmanageable. Ministers need to treat this as the emergency it clearly is.”
The plea follows housing and voluntary professionals in London last month urging the government to tackle an “unprecedented crisis” in the supply of temporary accommodation.
In June, London mayor Sadiq Khan also claimed that “out of control” rents are putting an increasing number of Londoners at risk of homelessness.
London Councils warned today that the surge in homelessness is also putting an “immense strain” on local authorities’ already squeezed finances.
Mr Rodwell added that the group is particularly concerned by the “skyrocketing” numbers of families being housed in B&Bs.
The figures showed that the number of families placed in B&Bs more than doubled between April 2022 and April 2023, up from 1,543 to 3,242.
At the same time, families living in B&Bs beyond the six-week limit soared by 781% – from 146 in April 2022 to 1,287 in April 2023.
Mr Rodwell said: “Nobody wants this happening, and boroughs do everything we can to support homeless families into suitable accommodation.
“However, more and more often, boroughs face a total lack of other options for keeping a roof over these families’ heads.”
Among its demands, London Councils wants ministers to raise Local Housing Allowance to cover at least 30% of local market rents.
It also wants the government to boost financial support for councils to acquire homes being sold by private landlords and introduce a “cross-departmental” strategy to tackle homelessness.
London has the highest homelessness figures in the country, with more than half the overall number of households in England living in temporary accommodation.
A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We recognise people are facing pressures in the private rented sector, which is why we introduced the Renters’ Reform Bill, which is currently going through parliament, and which will deliver a fairer deal for renters and landlords.
“Evidence shows that rent controls in the private sector do not work, as they lead to declining standards, a lack of investment and may encourage illegal subletting.
“We have a strong track record of delivering affordable homes to rent and buy across the country through our £11.5bn Affordable Homes Programme.
“We have also announced £10bn investment into housing supply and are on track to deliver our target of one million new homes this parliament.”
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