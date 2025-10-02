EMH reveals new group chief executive

Charley Gibbons will take on the group chief executive role at the 21,000-home landlord later this year.

Mr Kataria will remain in post until later in 2025 when he is set to take up a non-executive director role on the board of the Regulator of Social Housing.

Mr Gibbons brings knowledge of the East Midlands landlord, having been its executive director of housing and communities for more than a year, and additional experience from over 10 years in housing.

EMH credited the new chief executive with “spearheading EMH’s customer experience work, including driving an increase in customer satisfaction and the transformation of the complaints and customer voice offer”.