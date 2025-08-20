Empowering diverse communities to share decisions

Sandy, one of the residents who attends, shared why it’s important to her.

“It’s nice to know that Southern Housing is listening. I have dementia, and my memory is failing me now, but I like to be involved and have my voice heard. At the latest forum, we discussed service charges, and they explained how they’re calculated. We give our views on topics, and they help us to understand how things work. I’ve also helped to co-create the magazine and leaflets.”

One of the areas the forum recently wanted to delve into was building safer communities and reducing anti-social behaviour. As part of this ongoing project, we invited our anti-social behaviour and safeguarding teams to host sessions where they explained processes and gave advice.

Our residents sometimes ask tough questions – and that’s a good thing; their challenges help us reflect, be accountable and sometimes change our way of doing things.

“By involving those with lived experience, we move beyond assumptions and towards solutions that reflect real needs”

During the safeguarding session we learned that although we provide a lot of information on this topic, residents don’t always understand the terms we use. We’re committed to keeping our communications jargon-free, and residents told us they didn’t know what ‘cuckooing’ meant. This is used to describe a form of abuse in which criminal gangs or individuals exploit vulnerable people by taking over their homes. We worked with them to create communications around what it is, how to spot the signs and how to raise the alarm.

As part of the work on being better neighbours, the group chose to focus on neurodiverse people and how they can support them. We hosted a session on autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). We spoke to some of our neurodiverse residents to hear directly from them. The findings from these interviews were published in our bi-annual newsletter, which the forum plans and reviews. This equipped residents with meaningful ways to support and engage with neurodiverse individuals in their community.

When people feel heard, they feel empowered. By involving those with lived experience, we move beyond assumptions and towards solutions that reflect real needs. This isn’t a box-ticking exercise, it’s a commitment to truly co-created communities. The work is ongoing and we’re still learning.

By continuing to listen, learn and act together, our services will be shaped not only for residents, but with them, just as it should be.

Emma Bound, head of care and support services, and chair, specialist advisory forum, Southern Housing