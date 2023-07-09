Empty council buildings could create 20,000 affordable homes, MPs find

In a report from their joint inquiry into repurposing commercial properties into residential spaces, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Housing Market & Housing Delivery and APPG for Ending Homelessness found that there is significant potential for housing supply to be increased this way.

However, the MPs added that it was essential for safeguards to be in place to ensure that the homes are of high quality and are genuinely affordable.

The inquiry found that there is the opportunity to create 20,000 more homes in England from empty local authority buildings alone.

This does not include the potential for conversions from the empty commercial properties owned by the private sector. Overall, 14% of retail unit space and 7% of office space is currently vacant.

The MPs found three areas that require government action for conversions to be successful and prevent repeats of poor-quality development that have been seen in the past.