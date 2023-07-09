Empty council buildings could create 20,000 affordable homes, MPs find

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Empty council buildings could create 20,000 homes, MPs have found, as they urged the government to do more to turn empty commercial buildings into affordable housing.
In a report from their joint inquiry into repurposing commercial properties into residential spaces, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Housing Market & Housing Delivery and APPG for Ending Homelessness found that there is significant potential for housing supply to be increased this way.
However, the MPs added that it was essential for safeguards to be in place to ensure that the homes are of high quality and are genuinely affordable.
The inquiry found that there is the opportunity to create 20,000 more homes in England from empty local authority buildings alone.
This does not include the potential for conversions from the empty commercial properties owned by the private sector. Overall, 14% of retail unit space and 7% of office space is currently vacant.
The MPs found three areas that require government action for conversions to be successful and prevent repeats of poor-quality development that have been seen in the past.
Official figures showed that 73,500 new houses were converted from offices under permitted development rights between 2015 and 2022.
Unlike with most developments, where councils must ensure that a certain percentage of affordable housing is provided, there is currently no requirement for affordable homes to be provided at office-to-residential conversions.
The APPGs have urged the government to implement a set of standards, called Healthy Homes Principles, to ensure high quality homes. These would apply to all new housing, including conversions, and include access to amenities such as shops and schools, fire safety and natural light.
These principles will aim to ensure that all homes are warm and well ventilated to avoid damp and mould issues.
Both APPGs called for all conversions to be required to make contributions towards affordable housing. The government has signalled its intent to do this through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, but the MPs argued that the measures should be brought forward immediately.
Finally, the groups stressed the need for clearer guidance on the ways in which local authorities can have greater influence over the types of conversions that take place in their area, to ensure that they align with local housing plans.
Ben Everitt, chair of the APPG for Housing Market and Delivery, said: “We wanted to look at creative housing supply solutions that are available in the short term, and hope that the government will take forward our recommendations, which are both practical and pragmatic.
“This includes publishing data on the number of commercial properties that have been vacant for over two years and requiring local authorities to report on vacant buildings in their local areas. This would establish a clear picture of the potential scale of empty commercial properties which could be converted into affordable housing which is so desperately needed.”
Bob Blackman, co-chair of the APPG for Ending Homelessness, said: “The report comes against a backdrop of a severe shortage of affordable housing, which is a core driver of homelessness. We have heard from witnesses that there is significant scope to repurpose empty buildings to help ease the housing crisis.
“Taken together, the recommendations from this inquiry will ensure that conversions are of high quality and contribute to creating places people want to live, rather than making the housing and homelessness crisis worse.”
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We are investing £11.5bn to deliver the affordable homes this country needs and more than 54,000 affordable homes were started last year thanks to government-funded schemes. As a result, we are on track to deliver our target of 250,000 homes through the 2016-23 Affordable Homes Programme.
“We expect local councils to support us in delivering affordable homes in their area, by ensuring they identify both sites and empty properties for development.”
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