Empty homes fuelling distrust and nimbyism, London Assembly members hear

Speaking on a panel before the London Assembly Housing Committee, Sam Bloomer said that people on council waiting lists and without homes of their own seeing blocks of empty flats “breeds that distrust, it breeds that nimbyism, and it ultimately ends up with really negative impacts on individuals [and] families”.

“But also it creates a huge barrier to the government’s ambitions to deliver more housing.”

The committee meeting was focused on a report on empty homes, which said that in 2025, there were 105,138 empty homes in London, representing 2.7% of the total homes in the capital.

The figure has risen by 81% from 58,096 in 2016.

In 2024, 12% of the total number of empty homes in London were owned by local authorities.

Mr Bloomer made his comments following a question from assembly member Leonie Cooper about the social and psychological impact of seeing empty blocks on people who are in overcrowded properties or on the social housing waiting list.

He said: “I don’t think you can overstate that impact, and I think it breeds distrust within the political system if you’re seeing these homes go up and you know the system’s not working for you.”