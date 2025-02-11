Empty properties cost social housing sector £1.6bn in 2023-24, research shows

Around 300,000 social housing properties became void in 2023-24. More than £1.1bn was spent on void repairs alone, with a further £220m going towards placing new tenants.

Overall the sector spent up to £1.6bn in repairs, lettings and lost rent, the data and insight firm said.

The data comes from Housemark’s most recent Voids Club research, which assesses performance figures and survey responses from 45 housing providers.

Housemark said empty properties were creating “significant financial and operational challenges” and showed there was an “urgent need for action”.