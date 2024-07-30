‘Encouraging first step’: sector responds to Rayner’s Spending Review commitments and new draft NPPF

On Tuesday, Angela Rayner announced plans to be brought forward at the next Spending Review. Stephen Delahunty speaks to sector figures to find out what they think #UKhousing

Below is a round-up of what senior sector figures think of the announcements.

The deputy prime minister told MPs that the collective total for the new mandatory housing targets would rise from 300,000 a year to 370,000, with all areas obliged to build.

Ms Rayner also launched a new draft National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), designed to increase housing targets for councils and encourage the release of ‘grey-belt’ and green-belt land. Under the government’s new ‘golden rules’, developers that build on newly released green-belt land will be required to build 50% affordable housing.

Alongside more direct grant funding and greater certainty around rent stability, there were measures to give councils more flexibility around the Right to Buy and in the Affordable Homes Programme for the Greater London Authority, to unlock delivery in the capital.

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, announced a slew of changes as part of a briefing on Tuesday morning and subsequent address to parliament later in the afternoon.

Social landlords

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “We strongly welcome the government’s commitment to reintroducing more ambitious mandatory housing targets, recognising the importance of social rented homes and to overhauling the planning system, which we have long been calling for.

“These changes are an important first step to increasing supply, and we agree with the secretary of state that to reach the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes over this parliament, we must significantly increase the supply of social and affordable housing.

“With the social housing sector facing huge financial pressures due to decades of cuts and rising costs, this can only be achieved through long-term funding to rebuild capacity that has been lost. Housing associations are ready to deliver these homes but can only do so with the right support.”

Clare Miller, group chief executive of Clarion Housing Group, welcomed a long-term rent settlement, which would “inject certainty and stability into social housing”.

She added: “This will give housing associations the confidence we need to deliver ambitious build plans over the long term and help the government to realise its vision of building much-needed new social and affordable homes at scale.

“Alongside a long-term rent settlement, the reforms to the planning system will be a huge help and could see us accelerate our pipeline of 20,000 new homes – getting them built quicker.”

Mark Washer, chief executive of Sovereign Network Group (SNG), said he believes the ambition of the announcements showed that the government “understands the scale of the challenge we face”.

He added: “This is a good first step in the changes we need as we work to help end the housing crisis, and it will support SNG’s very clear plan to invest and to build.

“There are millions of people desperate for a good, affordable home as the foundation to grow their lives who will be given hope by today’s announcement, and we look forward to working with the Government to play our part in delivering for them.”

John Glenton, executive director for care and support at Riverside, explained why he thought planning reform was key to unlocking growth.

He said: “Alongside 16 other housing associations which are members of Homes for the North, we have identified 80 Northern regeneration schemes which align with economic growth opportunities and key infrastructure projects that can deliver almost 43,000 new homes.

“However, for the families stuck in temporary accommodation, the funding of new social housing is even more important.”

Mr Glenton believes that alongside the 1.5 million-home target, an annual target should also be set for the delivery of new social homes.

Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde Group, said: “The planning reforms the new government has put forward are a welcome step towards building the social and affordable homes the country needs.

“Reintroducing local housing targets gives a clear evidence-based marker of the scale of need for new homes in communities and will support getting building going. To deliver the step change in the delivery of social and affordable housing that is needed, we need to see the government build on its positive start.

“That means a social housing rent settlement that ensures the homes we provide are sustainable in the long term, and that social housing charities have the resources needed to invest in the homes we provide.

“Not only would a 10-year, inflation-linked rent settlement support investment in existing homes, this long-term certainty enables us to attract additional private sector investment, which, alongside government funding, is essential to ensuring we build more of the homes this country desperately needs.”

Gavin Smart, chief executive of Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome recognition and action by new government to make sure everyone has a decent, affordable place to call home. Placing social housing as central to its long term plan for housing, introducing clear housing targets and wider planning reform are much needed solid, steps towards addressing the housing crisis.”