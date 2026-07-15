End new towns land speculation or risk affordable housing targets, Lords told

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The government must act immediately to stop speculation around its proposed new towns or risk affordable homes and vital infrastructure being squeezed out of the developments, experts have warned.
Dr Alexander Budzier, fellow in management practice at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, said ministers already had safeguarding powers capable of preventing the value of earmarked land from soaring.
Giving evidence to the House of Lords Built Environment Committee, he said the government should be “stopping any land value speculation now because those powers exist”.
He argued that announcing major developments before completing environmental and delivery assessments was the kind of flawed sequencing that had contributed to problems on projects such as HS2.
“The sequencing was completely out of sync,” he said.
Ministers initially announced 12 potential new town locations before the assessments had been completed, which Dr Budzier said was a recipe for failing against the government’s stated metrics.
The programme has since been reduced to seven proposed locations, but Dr Budzier warned that the earlier announcement had already encouraged speculative increases in the value of agricultural and brownfield land.
Once prices had risen, private developers could argue that schemes were no longer financially viable and “edge out social affordable housing”, as well as schools, hospitals and transport.
The result, Dr Budzier said, would be the “substandard developments that we see everywhere”.
He cited Milton Keynes as a “very successful model” for avoiding the problem, where “the land was assembled by the public purse, not by private developers”.
The land required for the post-war new town was assembled by its public development corporation at values largely based on its existing agricultural use.
The corporation could then borrow against the difference between the land’s original value and what it would be worth once developed, using the uplift to pay for roads, utilities and other infrastructure.
“I like Milton Keynes,” Dr Budzier said. “Ultimately, I think most people who come from Milton Keynes and live there [think] it’s a thriving town, so that’s a definite success.”
He said the new development corporations should be given similar land assembly and financing powers, allowing value created by the public decision to build a settlement to be recycled into the development rather than handed to landowners and developers.
The committee has previously heard that affordable housing in the government’s proposed new towns will be funded through its Social and Affordable Homes Programme.
However, the Lords minister for housing and local government has also confirmed that cash for new towns will come from “all departments across government”.
In the capital, London Assembly members believe new towns will need extra funding from government if they are to be a success.
This latest evidence comes as Andy Burnham has pledged to deliver “good growth in every postcode”, with new towns potentially used to bring homes, jobs and infrastructure to areas where the market will not deliver them unaided.
Dr Budzier said private developers will “easily build” infill and higher-density schemes in inner-city areas “because there’s clear profits to be had”.
But government intervention is needed to deliver more difficult projects requiring major upfront investment in transport, schools, hospitals and employment.
Without a national new towns programme, he warned, smaller inner-city schemes will not “make up the numbers”.
Professor Juliano Denicol, professor of megaproject management at University College London and director of the university’s Megaproject Delivery Centre, said ministers must decide whether they want simply to build houses or create vibrant towns with jobs and a “sense of place and identity”.
If successfully delivered, Professor Denicol said, the programme would create “cities and towns and settlements with an identity, with character, with people living there and belonging, access to jobs”.
“That would bring the benefits that we are aspiring to as a society,” he added.
However, the model proposed by the academics was almost the reverse of immediate devolution.
They said that Whitehall must first establish a powerful, properly funded central delivery body capable of pushing masterplans through planning, assembling land and co-ordinating investment across government.
Only once that structure, infrastructure and expertise are in place should delivery be devolved effectively to local bodies, the academics argued.
Professor Denicol said the central organisation would need cabinet-level influence and the ability to operate for 50 or 60 years, surviving successive changes of government.
It would co-ordinate housing with transport, schools, hospitals, water, energy and employment, rather than leaving individual departments and local authorities to pursue competing priorities.
Responsibility for a programme of this scale could not simply be added to a minister or official’s existing duties as “your job on a Tuesday morning”, he said.
“It’s not a team of people,” Professor Denicol added. “You need to establish an entity that will manage the portfolio and find synergies across all the towns.”
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