End Our Cladding Scandal: the story of the campaign so far

A month later, £1bn was announced – the first government funding to cover blocks without ACM. But this was still a lottery – it would cover an estimated third of the affected buildings, was to be allocated “first come, first served” and excluded blocks below 18 metres entirely.

These disparate campaign groups came together for a rally outside parliament in February 2020. The increasing media attention they were driving helped to pile pressure on the new government to act.

Julie, a 59-year-old grandmother who lived at The Decks in Runcorn, was caught by the same issue. Her insurance shot up to £719 a quarter due to the fire safety issues. After speaking to the media, she was contacted by one of the Manchester Cladiators team, who persuaded her to set up Liverpool Cladiators.

Jennifer and her neighbours were among the first to experience a secondary devastating financial cost of the crisis: insurance. Their premiums were hiked 390%, meaning they totalled around £1,300 a year for each flat.

Similarly in Birmingham, Jennifer Reid and her neighbours at Islington Court discovered that they were also caught up in the scandal. “In February 2020, we had this hammer blow saying we were facing bills of £40,000 to £50,000 each. I think the world sort of dropped out because obviously I’ve got a huge mortgage on this place and I’d never have been able to pay,” she says.

“We got together with our neighbours and started campaigning, and then we connected with some other blocks in Southampton,” Tash recalls. “We got in touch with Ritu and Will to ask about joining a national campaign.”

“I’ve had to do some really high-level management meetings from my car during the height of the pandemic because you open Zoom and you see someone rolling by your window with a huge drill”

Tash Letchford had bought a 35% share in a shared ownership flat in Southampton owned by housing association Vivid in 2016. In February 2020, she was told that the building had combustible high-pressure laminate cladding, combustible insulation and issues with missing fire breaks. She was told that the terms of her lease meant she would have to pay the full costs of remediation.

But the issue was only continuing to grow as residents of blocks all over the country were suddenly receiving the shattering news that their homes had dangerous materials on their walls and they were on the hook for unpayable bills to cover the cost of repair.

Against this backdrop, and with a general election looming, the campaign relaunched with a call to all political parties to provide a Building Safety Fund that extended beyond ACM and to take political leadership of the mounting crisis. The campaign asks were incorporated wholesale into the Labour Party’s manifesto but were largely ignored by others. The Conservatives, who won a large majority, barely referenced the issue.

People were discovering that they were unable to sell due to the refusal of lenders to offer a mortgage on their flat. By November, it was estimated that the entire flat resale market in England was grinding to a standstill amid struggles to identify the cladding material on the external walls.

“There’s always this expectation that we should be grateful. I shouldn’t be grateful for anything – I should never have been put in this situation”

As the months rolled forward, the campaign continued to gather backers from affected blocks around the country – increasingly those who were in buildings with other types of combustible cladding and insulation than what was first identified.

“I can remember we held a meeting in parliament the day before the ACM fund was announced, and Kit Malthouse his team came into the room and said, ‘You’re going to be really happy with the announcement tomorrow, guys. It’s really good news,’” Will recalls. “There’s always this expectation that we should be grateful for this, and that really gets my goat. I shouldn’t be grateful for anything – I should never have been put in this situation.”

The problem was that the funding only covered ACM. And thanks to the latest government advice notes, remediation demands were piling up in buildings with all kinds of other materials. Campaigners branded the announcement “a cladding lottery”.

But it did not go down well with the growing number of leaseholders involved in the campaign.

And the number of people impacted was growing. The new government had elected to consolidate its prior advice notes into a single document, with the inadvertent effect of applying the requirement to remove combustible cladding to blocks of all heights.

Around the country, tens of thousands of leaseholders seeking to sell were being told they could not, unless they could provide a form demonstrating the safety of the external facade.

But this was suddenly no longer a pressing agenda. Just weeks after the announcement of the Building Safety Fund, the country plunged into its first lockdown. For those in blocks with dangerous cladding, the impact of this was magnified: they were stuck 24/7 in buildings with combustible cladding. Any who lost their earnings as a result of the pandemic still had to meet the costs of insurance and a waking watch.

As work did get under way, residents increasingly lived inside building sites. “I’ve had to do some really high-level management meetings from my car during the height of the pandemic because you open Zoom and you see someone rolling by your window with a huge drill,” says Jennifer. For others, their buildings were covered in weather-proof tarpaulin as the cladding was removed, blocking out all daylight.

Steadily, more and more groups from around the country joined what was becoming a national movement. In September 2020, the campaign relaunched – this time with dozens of groups from most of the UK’s major cities, the editorial support of The Sunday Times as well as Inside Housing, and a new ‘10-point plan’ to fix the crisis.

Mammoth WhatsApp groups were set up to co-ordinate media efforts, political engagement and general discussion among dozens of members.

“It felt like smashing my head against a brick wall. I was like, ‘how do I how do I know this as a lay person and you don’t?’”

The campaigners began a seemingly endless series of Zoom summits with government officials and trade associations ranging from UK Finance to the National Housing Federation. This was on top of enquiries from other leaseholders seeking help and a steady drum beat of media requests. The work snowballed into something like an additional full-time job.

“The WhatsApp messages are just relentless,” says Tash. “I just sometimes want to switch my phone off and chuck it off the scaffolding.”

“I’ve spent at least five hours every single day of my life working on cladding – and that includes every Saturday and Sunday,” says Ritu. “It is unending.”

“You’re just constantly doing this week in, week out. It never really drops away,” says Julie. “One of the worst experiences for me was when a guy emailed to me on Christmas Day. It was heartbreaking to read, he was just so desperate and didn’t know where to turn.

“But I just thought, ‘It’s Christmas Day – I’m having a day off. But then on Boxing Day I had a really snotty email from him complaining that I didn’t respond.”

The slow pace of government action has also been immensely frustrating. “It felt like smashing my head against a brick wall,” says Ritu bluntly. “I was like, ‘how do I how do I know this as a lay person and you don’t?’ And that has actually been a consistent theme throughout really.”

“In some of the meetings they make you feel like a minion,” says Julie. “I’ll look at them sometimes and think, ‘How dare you make me feel like that?’ I’m a grandmother of 59 years of age. Especially the meeting with [former housing secretary] Robert Jenrick. That was a waste of time. He was arrogant. He didn’t look at anybody. He just didn’t want to be there. It felt like they were looking down on the peasants and they have no right to make me feel that way.”

There was also a noticeable change in language from ministers around this time. “The language changed from protecting leaseholders to also protecting the taxpayer, and they started referring to protecting us from unaffordable costs,” recalls Giles Grover, a member of the Manchester Cladiators.

“Eventually we’ll be left with a small pocket of people who are screwed, and most other people have drifted off or died. And the government is aware of that. It feels like a deliberate strategy”

Rumours mounted of a plan to set up a loan scheme that would see residents forced to take on long-term loans through their service charges. “That was when it was when we realised it was getting real, and we really thought there was the possibility that we were going to get completely screwed over,” says Giles.

In late 2020, the campaigners joined forces with Conservative backbenchers Stephen McPartland and Royston Smith, with the objective of tabling amendments to forthcoming fire safety legislation to protect leaseholders from costs.

Lawyers impacted by the crisis drafted the motion and they were able to help round up a substantial rebellion: 32 Tory MPs at one stage, including former leader Iain Duncan Smith. But with Scottish National Party MPs abstaining on English legislation, they were well off the numbers required for a defeat.

The pressure helped to drive the government to release an extra £3.5bn for cladding funding in February 2021. Now cladding works on all blocks above 18 metres would get funding.

But leaseholders were still stuck with the costs for additional work and those in buildings below 18 metres were told they would be forced to take on loans to cover the bill under a plan developed by insurance specialist Michael Wade. The campaign described the announcement as a “betrayal”.

This is a regular theme: each of the many announcements on the crisis is packaged by ministers as a full solution to the issue, but leaves many of those affected behind.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to say we’ve won,” says Will. “That’s what’s so unsatisfying. Eventually we’ll be left with a small pocket of people who are screwed, and most other people will have drifted off or died. And the government is aware of that. It feels like a deliberate strategy.”

The campaign did not go away. Campaigners from another group had drafted a ‘Polluter Pays amendment’ that sought to fasten legal responsibility to the companies responsible for the crisis. This measure attracted the backing of some MPs and peers and the attention of the ministerial team.

The passionate campaigning for it undoubtedly helped to shift ministerial language towards the scandal’s ‘polluters’ – a phrase that is now frequently used in government statements and at least partially reflected in policy.