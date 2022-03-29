End Our Cladding Scandal: the story of the campaign so far

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The government’s progress on cladding remediation has been driven by the actions of residents putting ministers under pressure behind the scenes. Peter Apps catches up with the key players
In February 2019, a medical student called William Martin was reaching the end of his tether. He had bought a flat in a Sheffield block, and it was one of a few hundred identified as having the same combustible cladding as Grenfell Tower.
With no government money for remediation, he and his neighbours were being asked to pay £52,000 each for its remediation.
A rising number of residents around the country were in the same boat, but as yet there was no unified campaign. Will saw a picture of a woman called Ritu Saha in the newspaper, describing the same situation at her block in Bromley, south London.
“I thought ‘this woman looks really angry’, which was also how I felt,” he recalls. “So I Facebook-stalked her and tried to get a conversation.”
She gave him her mobile number and he called.
“I was standing outside Gloucester Road Underground Station trying to get home when this ass called,” says Ritu, jokingly. It would be the start of a long journey.
Along with some other leaseholders, they had been in touch with a Guardian journalist who had already covered their stories. He suggested to them that they would have more success penetrating the media if they had a formal campaign group with a title. He suggested setting one up and launching it in the paper.
“I thought ‘this woman looks really angry’, which was also how I felt”
Will, Ritu and a handful of other affected residents agreed. They set up a Gmail account, called themselves the UK Cladding Action Group (UKCAG) and posed for some photos, which were printed in The Guardian.
“The inbox has never stopped pinging since,” says Will. “We had no idea what we were taking on.”
At around the same time in Manchester, residents from five impacted blocks connected over social media and agreed to meet up at Banyan Tree pub in Castlefield. Among them were residents of the Green Quarter, who had recently lost a high-profile tribunal against their freeholder and now knew beyond doubt that the solution they needed was political, not legal.
They too decided to launch a campaign. One of the residents jokily suggested ‘Cladiators’, but the name struck a chord. The Manchester Cladiators launched on social media the next day.
These were the beginnings of a campaign that would go on to attract thousands of supporters, highlight an injustice affecting the lives of millions and twist the arm of government to release £9bn to fix it.
Here, Inside Housing, which has helped their work from an early stage, tells the story of how the campaign has developed.
Ritu says that the campaign really began when Grenfell United – a group set up by bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire – got in touch and helped UKCAG get its first meeting with ministers. “Without them, I don’t think I would have been able to make those first meetings happen,” she recalls.
Ritu met with then-housing minister Kit Malthouse during her lunch break from work. “I only had an hour,” she says. “So I had to literally run out of the office, have the meeting and then come back.”
This meeting was when it first came home to Will and Ritu that the government would not have a swift solution to offer. Officials asked them if they could provide a spreadsheet of affected blocks, so they could understand the size of the crisis.
“My jaw hit the ground when he said that,” Will recalls. “I was like, ‘Are you joking me?’ This was almost two years after Grenfell and I thought they would have collated that data themselves, but instead they wanted to get it from a few volunteers who had only been doing this for a couple of months.”
“Without [Grenfell United], I don’t think I would have been able to make those first meetings happen”
In March 2019, the new representatives of UKCAG and the Manchester Cladiators met up in the Canary Wharf offices of Inside Housing to discuss the launch of a shared campaign.
It was branded End Our Cladding Scandal and set out three primary objectives: that the government should cover the cost of safety works; set a timescale for its completion; and reimburse residents for the bills they had already expended on interim measures.
Over the next fortnight, the campaign received backing from a huge range of industry bodies, celebrities and politicians from across the political spectrum. It launched with research, carried out by Will, showing the startling mental health toll of dangerous cladding on residents.
Just a fortnight later, the government announced £200m to pay for the removal of aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding from private buildings. This was the first cash the government had allocated to private sector blocks following £400m for the social housing sector a year earlier.
But it did not go down well with the growing number of leaseholders involved in the campaign.
The problem was that the funding only covered ACM. And thanks to the latest government advice notes, remediation demands were piling up in buildings with all kinds of other materials. Campaigners branded the announcement “a cladding lottery”.
“I can remember we held a meeting in parliament the day before the ACM fund was announced, and Kit Malthouse his team came into the room and said, ‘You’re going to be really happy with the announcement tomorrow, guys. It’s really good news,’” Will recalls. “There’s always this expectation that we should be grateful for this, and that really gets my goat. I shouldn’t be grateful for anything – I should never have been put in this situation.”
As the months rolled forward, the campaign continued to gather backers from affected blocks around the country – increasingly those who were in buildings with other types of combustible cladding and insulation than what was first identified.
“There’s always this expectation that we should be grateful. I shouldn’t be grateful for anything – I should never have been put in this situation”
People were discovering that they were unable to sell due to the refusal of lenders to offer a mortgage on their flat. By November, it was estimated that the entire flat resale market in England was grinding to a standstill amid struggles to identify the cladding material on the external walls.
Against this backdrop, and with a general election looming, the campaign relaunched with a call to all political parties to provide a Building Safety Fund that extended beyond ACM and to take political leadership of the mounting crisis. The campaign asks were incorporated wholesale into the Labour Party’s manifesto but were largely ignored by others. The Conservatives, who won a large majority, barely referenced the issue.
But the issue was only continuing to grow as residents of blocks all over the country were suddenly receiving the shattering news that their homes had dangerous materials on their walls and they were on the hook for unpayable bills to cover the cost of repair.
Tash Letchford had bought a 35% share in a shared ownership flat in Southampton owned by housing association Vivid in 2016. In February 2020, she was told that the building had combustible high-pressure laminate cladding, combustible insulation and issues with missing fire breaks. She was told that the terms of her lease meant she would have to pay the full costs of remediation.
“I’ve had to do some really high-level management meetings from my car during the height of the pandemic because you open Zoom and you see someone rolling by your window with a huge drill”
“We got together with our neighbours and started campaigning, and then we connected with some other blocks in Southampton,” Tash recalls. “We got in touch with Ritu and Will to ask about joining a national campaign.”
Similarly in Birmingham, Jennifer Reid and her neighbours at Islington Court discovered that they were also caught up in the scandal. “In February 2020, we had this hammer blow saying we were facing bills of £40,000 to £50,000 each. I think the world sort of dropped out because obviously I’ve got a huge mortgage on this place and I’d never have been able to pay,” she says.
Jennifer and her neighbours were among the first to experience a secondary devastating financial cost of the crisis: insurance. Their premiums were hiked 390%, meaning they totalled around £1,300 a year for each flat.
Julie, a 59-year-old grandmother who lived at The Decks in Runcorn, was caught by the same issue. Her insurance shot up to £719 a quarter due to the fire safety issues. After speaking to the media, she was contacted by one of the Manchester Cladiators team, who persuaded her to set up Liverpool Cladiators.
These disparate campaign groups came together for a rally outside parliament in February 2020. The increasing media attention they were driving helped to pile pressure on the new government to act.
A month later, £1bn was announced – the first government funding to cover blocks without ACM. But this was still a lottery – it would cover an estimated third of the affected buildings, was to be allocated “first come, first served” and excluded blocks below 18 metres entirely.
And the number of people impacted was growing. The new government had elected to consolidate its prior advice notes into a single document, with the inadvertent effect of applying the requirement to remove combustible cladding to blocks of all heights.
Around the country, tens of thousands of leaseholders seeking to sell were being told they could not, unless they could provide a form demonstrating the safety of the external facade.
But this was suddenly no longer a pressing agenda. Just weeks after the announcement of the Building Safety Fund, the country plunged into its first lockdown. For those in blocks with dangerous cladding, the impact of this was magnified: they were stuck 24/7 in buildings with combustible cladding. Any who lost their earnings as a result of the pandemic still had to meet the costs of insurance and a waking watch.
As work did get under way, residents increasingly lived inside building sites. “I’ve had to do some really high-level management meetings from my car during the height of the pandemic because you open Zoom and you see someone rolling by your window with a huge drill,” says Jennifer. For others, their buildings were covered in weather-proof tarpaulin as the cladding was removed, blocking out all daylight.
Steadily, more and more groups from around the country joined what was becoming a national movement. In September 2020, the campaign relaunched – this time with dozens of groups from most of the UK’s major cities, the editorial support of The Sunday Times as well as Inside Housing, and a new ‘10-point plan’ to fix the crisis.
Mammoth WhatsApp groups were set up to co-ordinate media efforts, political engagement and general discussion among dozens of members.
“It felt like smashing my head against a brick wall. I was like, ‘how do I how do I know this as a lay person and you don’t?’”
The campaigners began a seemingly endless series of Zoom summits with government officials and trade associations ranging from UK Finance to the National Housing Federation. This was on top of enquiries from other leaseholders seeking help and a steady drum beat of media requests. The work snowballed into something like an additional full-time job.
“The WhatsApp messages are just relentless,” says Tash. “I just sometimes want to switch my phone off and chuck it off the scaffolding.”
“I’ve spent at least five hours every single day of my life working on cladding – and that includes every Saturday and Sunday,” says Ritu. “It is unending.”
“You’re just constantly doing this week in, week out. It never really drops away,” says Julie. “One of the worst experiences for me was when a guy emailed to me on Christmas Day. It was heartbreaking to read, he was just so desperate and didn’t know where to turn.
“But I just thought, ‘It’s Christmas Day – I’m having a day off. But then on Boxing Day I had a really snotty email from him complaining that I didn’t respond.”
The slow pace of government action has also been immensely frustrating. “It felt like smashing my head against a brick wall,” says Ritu bluntly. “I was like, ‘how do I how do I know this as a lay person and you don’t?’ And that has actually been a consistent theme throughout really.”
“In some of the meetings they make you feel like a minion,” says Julie. “I’ll look at them sometimes and think, ‘How dare you make me feel like that?’ I’m a grandmother of 59 years of age. Especially the meeting with [former housing secretary] Robert Jenrick. That was a waste of time. He was arrogant. He didn’t look at anybody. He just didn’t want to be there. It felt like they were looking down on the peasants and they have no right to make me feel that way.”
There was also a noticeable change in language from ministers around this time. “The language changed from protecting leaseholders to also protecting the taxpayer, and they started referring to protecting us from unaffordable costs,” recalls Giles Grover, a member of the Manchester Cladiators.
“Eventually we’ll be left with a small pocket of people who are screwed, and most other people have drifted off or died. And the government is aware of that. It feels like a deliberate strategy”
Rumours mounted of a plan to set up a loan scheme that would see residents forced to take on long-term loans through their service charges. “That was when it was when we realised it was getting real, and we really thought there was the possibility that we were going to get completely screwed over,” says Giles.
In late 2020, the campaigners joined forces with Conservative backbenchers Stephen McPartland and Royston Smith, with the objective of tabling amendments to forthcoming fire safety legislation to protect leaseholders from costs.
Lawyers impacted by the crisis drafted the motion and they were able to help round up a substantial rebellion: 32 Tory MPs at one stage, including former leader Iain Duncan Smith. But with Scottish National Party MPs abstaining on English legislation, they were well off the numbers required for a defeat.
The pressure helped to drive the government to release an extra £3.5bn for cladding funding in February 2021. Now cladding works on all blocks above 18 metres would get funding.
But leaseholders were still stuck with the costs for additional work and those in buildings below 18 metres were told they would be forced to take on loans to cover the bill under a plan developed by insurance specialist Michael Wade. The campaign described the announcement as a “betrayal”.
This is a regular theme: each of the many announcements on the crisis is packaged by ministers as a full solution to the issue, but leaves many of those affected behind.
“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to say we’ve won,” says Will. “That’s what’s so unsatisfying. Eventually we’ll be left with a small pocket of people who are screwed, and most other people will have drifted off or died. And the government is aware of that. It feels like a deliberate strategy.”
The campaign did not go away. Campaigners from another group had drafted a ‘Polluter Pays amendment’ that sought to fasten legal responsibility to the companies responsible for the crisis. This measure attracted the backing of some MPs and peers and the attention of the ministerial team.
The passionate campaigning for it undoubtedly helped to shift ministerial language towards the scandal’s ‘polluters’ – a phrase that is now frequently used in government statements and at least partially reflected in policy.
There was a hope that when the government’s flagship Building Safety Bill returned to parliament in the spring, one or both of the rebel amendments might attract enough support to force a U-turn from ministers.
Ultimately, this has delivered at least partial success. Housing secretary Michael Gove last month announced plans to include statutory protection for residents from costs associated with cladding in a new Building Safety Bill – which on its first draft was designed to make it easier for freeholders to recover costs from residents.
Costs for other works will be capped (at £10,000 nationally and £15,000 in London for most) and tough new measures will be brought in to extract remediation funding from the companies responsible for the crisis.
These announcements were on top of plans for £4bn in additional funding for buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall, which Mr Gove says will be provided by the housebuilding industry.
This has brought the total pot to £9bn, which is precisely £9bn more than there was on the table when Ritu and Will had their first phone conversation and the Cladiators sat down for their first drink in Manchester in early 2019.
But these measures remain partial: there will still be years to wait for the funding to deliver and the capped costs are hardly insubstantial for those who will face them. For buildings below 11 metres tall, there is still no financial support.
“If this is ever over, I’ll be looking for the next political cause to go. Because once you start looking, there is so much to be angry about”
How do the campaigners feel about what they’ve achieved? There is some positivity.
“I’ve seen a side in myself I’ve never seen before,” says Julie. “It’s made me a fighter. If this is ever over, I’ll be looking for the next political cause to go. Because once you start looking, there is so much to be angry about.”
“I know all my neighbours as a result of this,” Jennifer says. “There are 110 blocks impacted in the city and you walk down the street and bump into people you know from them. It’s sort of made a city feel like a village, which is a nice thing that’s come out of this shitty situation.”
But there remains an overwhelming since of anger. Now a doctor, Will has spent the pandemic working for the NHS. “At the height of the pandemic particularly, it was really tough,” he says. “I just actually wanted to say, ‘Well, you know what, sod you. I don’t want to work for your NHS and I don’t even want to live in this country anymore because of the way you’ve handled this.”
“People have really suffered,” says Tash. The costs in her building will now be covered by a combination of Vivid and the Building Safety Fund, but the stress has still inflicted harm. “We went for a drink with one of our neighbours the other day who has gone through a divorce and the stress of all this was definitely a factor. All of us have had our lives on hold, haven’t taken jobs, haven’t had children. That’s all a result of this taking so long to solve.”
“Whenever I look back, it’s the personal stories that make me think, ‘What the hell is going on in this world? We’ve got to do something about it,’” Giles adds.
“This was always about political will,” says Ritu. “The government could have made these announcements five days after Grenfell.”
Does she feel proud of her role in forcing that political will? She pauses. “No,” she says. “For me, it is just anger.”
14 June 2017: Fire tears through an ACM cladding system installed on Grenfell Tower, killing 72 people
6 September 2017: Communities secretary Sajid Javid reveals government tests have identified dangerous ACM systems on 85 private sector buildings, of 89 tested
October 2017: National Fire Chiefs Council publishes guidance recommending the use of a ‘waking watch’ fire patrol in buildings with dangerous cladding
4 December 2017: Mr Javid calls on private sector building owners not to pass costs on to residents, and increases funding for advisory service LEASE
10 January 2018: A mortgage lender refuses to lend on a building in Southend because of fire safety issues – the first evidence of what will become a huge crisis for the sector
18 January 2018: As leaseholders of Citiscape in Croydon are told they face a £2m bill for cladding removal works, warnings are issued that tens of thousands of other residents across the country will be in the same position
3 July 2018: Leaseholders in a block in Manchester lose a tribunal and are ordered to pay £3m for the replacement of dangerous cladding
18 December 2018: Government publishes Advice Note 14, which says all external facades on tall buildings must be constructed from materials of ‘limited combustibility’ or justified by a large-scale test pass – effectively retrospectively altering official guidance
26 April 2019: With private leaseholders facing huge bills for remediation, Inside Housing and several groups of leaseholders launch the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign
9 May 2019: As an open letter is published calling for government action to fund cladding removal in the private sector, the government gives in to pressure and announces a £200m fund to pay for it
24 June 2019: Following a fire in Barking, the government publishes an advice note telling building owners to remove any combustible balconies. It declines to offer funding
16 November 2019: Industry figures warn that the flat resale market has come to a complete standstill due to mortgage providers refusing to lend on flats unless compliance is shown with Advice Note 14
22 November 2019: End Our Cladding Scandal launches an election campaign calling for a Building Safety Fund and a taskforce to oversee remediation.
16 December 2019: In a bid to unstick the sales market, industry bodies agree a new process to allow buildings to be sold, which involves a surveyor signing off an ‘EWS1’ form to declare the building safe
20 January 2020: The government consolidates all its advice notes into a single document, but inadvertently extends their application to below buildings below 18 metres as well
11 March 2020: Following continuing pressure from leaseholders, the government announces a £1bn fund for the removal of dangerous cladding of all types from private buildings
19 May 2020: New building safety minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh tells a select committee hearing that the £1bn fund will cover less than a third of an estimated 1,700 affected buildings
11 June 2020: A new survey by campaigners reveals the scale of the mental health crisis among those impacted, with one in five leaseholders reporting suicidal thoughts
12 June 2020: Inside Housing reveals that buildings below 18 metres are being denied mortgages unless they can produce an EWS1 form, dragging millions more people into the crisis
27 September 2020: With the number of impacted leaseholders growing, Inside Housing relaunches the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign alongside The Sunday Times and more than a dozen leaseholder action groups
10 December 2020: Government advisor Michael Wade briefs MPs and leaseholder groups on a plan to set up a system of long-term loans to building owners that would be repaid by leaseholders
10 February 2021: Government adds £3.5bn to the Building Safety Fund, extending it to cover all buildings above 18 metres, and promises low-cost loans for blocks below that height threshold and non-cladding defects
27 April 2021: Following a prolonged period of ping-pong between the House of Lords and Commons, the government finally defeats an amendment to new fire safety legislation aimed at protecting leaseholders from cladding costs
15 September 2021: Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as housing secretary
17 September 2021: Thousands of leaseholders attend a rally in central London to protest the cladding crisis
9 November 2021: Plan to offer leaseholders loans formally abandoned
10 January 2022: Mr Gove says he will launch a new £4bn cladding fund for medium-rise blocks with money to be provided by the housebuilding industry
14 February 2022: New powers are announced that will ‘shut down’ house builders that refuse to pay and pursue product manufacturers for reparations. Leaseholders are promised they will be protected from cladding costs, with other costs capped
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