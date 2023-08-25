Energy cap still ‘far too high for too many’, SFHA says

Responding to Ofgem’s announcement today that, from 1 October, the energy price cap would go below £2,000 for the first time since April 2022, the SFHA said there was still “no doubt” that “social tenants across Scotland will struggle to afford to heat their homes or keep the lights on” as winter approaches.

The body is calling for immediate government support.

The new cap means the typical household will pay £1,923 a year from October, down from £2,074 in the previous quarter.