Energy prices, Grenfell and social housing disrepair – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

@FairfaxLeanna, a PhD student working on homelessness research, tweeted a worrying anecdote: “I presented at a workshop on women in homelessness and a council figure who leads on homelessness policy approached me after, and during the discussion they then went on to say they know that some women make themselves homeless for a house. I couldn’t believe what I heard, the fact they felt comfortable enough to say that to me, a woman who has been homeless who just spent 15 mins doing a presentation on implicit bias and alienation. Shows that she saw nothing wrong in what she said. Makes me wonder how beneficial these workshops are.”

She went on to point out how these attitudes underline how important it is for people with lived experience to be involved in setting policy, research and management. Lest this seem like an isolated incident, many similar stories emerged in the replies.