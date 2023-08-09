Energy regulator seeks views ahead of heat network regulation

A joint consultation published by Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has outlined proposals for regulating the sector and consumer protection requirements.

Developers, local government and consumers are encouraged to submit their views on pricing, quality of service and transparency of information.

Views are also being sought about consumers in vulnerable circumstances, as well as the scope of the rules and how they should be phased in.

In a foreword to the consultation, Lord Callanan, parliamentary under-secretary of state at DESNZ, explained that it is a government priority to grow the heat network sector.