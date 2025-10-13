Energy secretary backs Housing Management Matters campaign

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Ed Miliband is backing Inside Housing and Inside Housing Management’s Housing Management Matters campaign.
The secretary of state for energy security and net zero, and MP for Doncaster North, gave his support to the campaign in Doncaster on Friday, on a visit to St Leger Homes, an ALMO that manages around 20,000 homes on behalf of Doncaster Council.
Speaking about the housing management team at St Leger, Mr Miliband described the staff as “empathetic” and “responsive” people.
He told Inside Housing Management: “As a constituency MP, having somebody at a housing management organisation who you can talk to when you have situations, as we often do in my constituency office, of people who are in really dire need… who will say, I’m there for you, and there for your constituent, makes a massive, massive difference.”
The Housing Management Matters campaign aims to recognise and publicise the vital work of resident-facing housing staff through collaborations with housing management teams, and encourage recruitment into housing management roles.
Mr Miliband and St Leger Homes join more than 50 major organisations to have now backed the campaign.
Jane Davies, director of customer and housing services at St Leger, said: “I always say about housing, it’s not just bricks and mortar, [it’s about the] people behind the doors. That is what we really take to our hearts at St Leger.”
St Leger, which is celebrating 20 years as an ALMO this year, achieved a tenant satisfaction rate of 81.0% in 2024-25 – nearly 10% higher than the national average of 72.5%.
Describing council housing as “absolutely the bedrock of society”, Ms Davies added: “We are really, really proud to be an ALMO, to be serving these tenants.”
She continued: “[Our] tenants’ expectations are high – but so they should be – and they absolutely tell us if something is wrong, if they think we’re not doing a good job.”
Mr Miliband said, during the 2019 floods that deeply impacted the Fish Lake and Bentley areas within his constituency, that staff including Ms Davies at St Leger sprung “right into action” to support residents whose homes were affected.
He added: “No organisation would claim to be perfect at all. But I certainly know from my engagement with Jane and her colleagues that they care, and they want to make a difference, and that’s so important.”
In August, the campaign hit an early milestone, with 50 major backers – include housing associations, councils, ALMOs and consortiums from across the UK – all pledging to support the campaign.
Since June, our collaborations with campaign backers have included an exclusive podcast from Housing UK conference, a series of shadowing articles with housing associations including Places for People, Your Housing and Torus, and thought leadership pieces from sector leaders including Your Housing Group chief executive Jacque Allen and The Hyde Group’s chief operating officer Neal Ackcral.
The campaign has also partnered with the Greater Manchester Housing Providers’ 20% Movement, to showcase examples of landlords’ efforts to recruit more staff from social housing backgrounds.
To find out more about how your organisation can get involved with our Housing Management Matters campaign, email Inside Housing Management editor Anna Highfield, anna.highfield@oceanmedia.co.uk.
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