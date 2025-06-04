Energy secretary considers overhauling electricity levies to encourage heat pump sales

Miatta Fahnbulleh, the minister for energy consumers, told the committee: “It is absolutely the case that, at the moment, there is a differential between the prices of gas and electricity, and that has a knock-on effect on the running cost of something like a heat pump.

“That is a problem for us, because we need the running cost to be as cheap as, if not cheaper than, the cost of a gas boiler... No doubt, when you speak to experts, they will all say that rebalancing needs to happen.”

Experts giving evidence to the committee suggested that benefits and subsidies for pensioners could rise to help with the impact of higher bills. They also argued that the average household, which uses both gas and electricity, would not face an increase in overall bills, because shifting the levies from their electric bill to their gas bill would balance the cost out overall.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said this was “speculation” and no decisions had been made, with further details to come in due course.

It added that the UK would remain “vulnerable to energy price spikes” beyond its control. Clean energy was the “best route to protect consumers and bring down bills for good”.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, the energy regulator, said there was a “rationality” for removing taxes applied to electricity. He said it was “the right thing to do from the perspective of getting to net zero”, but acknowledged that this would lead to “a lot of people losing out”.

The Heat Pump Association trade body said: “The government should urgently consult on how best to address the electricity and gas price disparity with the aim of making electricity cheaper.”

Nicholas Doyle, director and co-founder of Chirpy Heat, which supplies support and guidance on heat networks, said: “Putting all the levies on electricity for investment in renewables and energy efficiency is something that has been a concern for many years.

“It results in a higher cost of electricity and has made gas look cheaper, which is, of course, a fossil fuel. As electricity generation has dramatically reduced reliance on fossil fuels, this has looked increasingly like a perverse incentive.”