Engaging residents in decarbonisation

“People have different needs. I try to speak to as many people as I can to build up a little profile of their personal circumstances. You’ve got people with caring needs and lots of illness out there, including mental health issues. Everyone needs be treated a little bit differently, just to help them deal with [the potential impact of decarbonisation work],” she says.

Justine Williams echoes the need for a tailored engagement approach. She is the decarbonisation engagement officer at Hafod, which offers housing, support and care services to around 16,000 people in South Wales.

“Let’s not keep information in. Let’s put it out there, and really share what the benefits of decarbonisation are, whether it’s to health, bills, or just feeling good about doing something for the environment; that alone may be a positive for somebody.”

“[It’s important] to show tangible benefits and get the story out there,” suggests Antoine Pellet, head of retrofit credits at charity HACT.

The full range of potential decarbonisation benefits should be explained, since their persuasiveness will vary by resident.

“Peabody got some [feedback] recently that we’re not engaging with young people, and especially with young men. You can’t expect to put the same event on for a 21-year-old man that you’re putting on for a 79-year-old. You’ve got to think outside the box,” she says.

“I think there has to be a multimedia communications strategy,” says Ms Smith, who has a background in journalism. She suggests any strategy needs to address that what might suit an older resident is not going to work for a young adult.

The fact that different residents will have different needs, preferences and priorities adds complexity. It is a point emphasised by Ingrid Smith, a member of the resident-led panel at Peabody and chair of the housing association’s communications sub-group.

Hafod’s approach to the topic centres on “recognising everyone likes to get information in different ways. Some people like to have printed literature; some like digital channels; some like in-person, and so we’ve adopted a multichannel strategy. It’s a mix of in-person, printed and online resources,” Ms Williams adds.

Community engagement days have felt particularly valuable, she says. “We’ve gone into the heart of communities. I think the sites where we’ve done those days are the ones where we’ve been most successful

in regard to how our tenants have felt about the whole decarbonisation process.”

The experience is similar in the London Borough of Havering. Maria Hill, the council’s senior resident liaison officer, tells her fellow panellists about its community bus.

“We take out engagement to the resident. We get out with materials and boards and brick slips and render colours and what windows will look like, and information packets and a process guide, and we basically drive it to the residents,” she explains.

“This is pre any works, at the point they’re highlighted from our stock data [as an area that might benefit from decarbonisation]. It gives the resident early information, and we can [answer any questions].”

Robert Ditsell, her colleague who is a project manager in the housing services planned works team, says the council’s target is for all its homes to have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C by 2030 and

be net zero by 2040.

Given that it owns and manages over 11,000 properties, it is a pretty big job. It is one he says the organisation is intentionally tackling in a gradual fashion, in part to support appropriate engagement.

“There is the question of scale. We’ve been fairly consistent in trying to keep it to a manageable number [of homes being worked on at any one time].”

Realistic and honest approach

It allows for “a personal touch”, he says, with residents getting to know those working on the project before it starts. By the time works begin, there is already a strong relationship, with tenants typically feeling comfortable to raise questions or share any concerns.