Engaging residents to improve home safety

What are the challenges involved in engaging with residents? How might they be overcome?

Housing providers are duty-bound to install these systems – but residents don’t want people continually coming through their doors, do they? So it’s all about communication. It’s about trying to make sure that each resident understands why we need access and what we’re there to do. We can do our best to make the installation process simpler, less time-consuming and less disruptive.

For landlords, the question is: can they be transparent with their residents? Can they work with the local community to make them more aware of the work they need to do on building safety?

How important is trust? How can landlords develop it?

For the most part, people welcome any work their landlord does to improve their homes. However, sometimes a lack of trust on the part of residents can lead to issues around gaining access to properties. A big part of this is saving people inconvenience; if they know you’re coming and what you’re there to do, and if you can build as much work as possible into one appointment, that will help to build trust.

Some people are wary of technology itself. We can bring along devices with clear tops. Residents can look inside and see what they are, while we explain clearly what the devices are there to do. That kind of engagement and transparency can help to build trust.

Ultimately, trust comes through ongoing resident engagement. The more you engage with people, the more they get used to you – and that’s how you start to win their trust.

How much of a role can residents play in designing home safety policies and procedures?

It’s fundamental. If you’ve got a resident committee or resident panel, they should be involved in all areas of the business, with the ability and oversight to challenge, ask questions and scrutinise any policies and procedures that are either current or which may be implemented in future. It brings transparency and accountability, and it develops trust. It gives residents a voice and lets them know they are being heard.

As we look now to the regulator and consumer standards, resident involvement is a key part of that. The organisations that are getting the C1 outcomes today are on that journey already.

Can you give an example of these sorts of approaches?

One of the many registered providers we work with is 23,000-home landlord WHG. They have been on a journey with their residents for several years. They brought their resident committee down to our centre of excellence; we held a residents’ day so they could look at the technology that was going to be installed in their homes, well ahead of the start of works, with the aim of building trust and support. It was about getting that buy-in. We asked residents: would you use this technology? How could it be improved? They helped us to develop products via this dialogue.

The community champion model also works really well. Recently, I was talking to one of WHG’s champions, who has been in that role for a number of years. She told me how many posts she puts on her social media platforms promoting key messaging: things like testing alarms, or allowing access for WHG to complete gas safety checks. She has become a spokesperson for the organisation as a resident. That can make a massive difference within a community.

There may be trust issues at times, but if you have a resident who’s telling her neighbours, “We need to do this, it’s for the benefit of your home and your family,” that’s a great piece of work.

Are these approaches commonplace these days?

Everybody’s on their own journey, and some organisations are further into it than others, but these approaches do work. Resident engagement helps to improve access rates, and that’s where all landlords want to be. They want to be able to get into their properties to maintain them to a good standard. It’s about how we deal with individuals rather than just generalising people.

The organisations that are a success in this landscape are all being really proactive with their residents. That’s the key takeaway. It’s the landlord’s housing stock, but it’s the resident’s home. That’s the way we need to look at things. We’ve got to come in and provide these services and life safety devices, but it’s still someone’s home, this place that they live in with their loved ones.

It’s about giving them that stake in their home and the journey – and ensuring they feel as safe as possible in it.