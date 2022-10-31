Engaging residents to understand how a retrofitted home works is a crucial part of the decarbonisation journey

When it comes to making sure that social homes are safe, healthy and sustainable, housing associations and councils are under the microscope like never before.

“I’d like to think that we have always been focused on this,” says Peter Long, housing property manager at Basildon Borough Council. “But, without a doubt, the Grenfell tragedy and the sudden onslaught of disrepair claims have woken up the sector.”

Mr Long is a big believer that intelligent technology – such as machine learning – can be a game-changer for property management and result in healthier homes. For instance, the council uses a home health software platform called Goldeni, from maintenance contractor Morgan Sindall Property Services, to deliver real-time insight into the performance of its housing stock and ensure that individual buildings are functioning correctly.

Switchee smart thermostat devices and interconnected sensors (or data loggers) installed throughout the home capture data on internal environmental conditions, including temperature, air pressure, light levels, humidity and carbon dioxide. All information is relayed directly to the social landlord’s dashboard, without the tenant having to get involved.

The technology can also monitor heating systems and electricity and gas consumption, and detect for water leaks, help identify potential damp and mould issues (which are major causes of disrepair claims) and provide early warning of fuel poverty and vulnerability. It can even give maintenance and service teams early warning that a resident’s boiler is about to fail.

“If a boiler goes down, we sometimes know about it before the tenant does,” says Mr Long. “We’ve had some big successes with [this system]… It has unlocked a whole new level of insight.”

As an example, he recalls how the council used Goldeni to monitor the situation when one of its new properties – a former commercial building repurposed into 94 residential flats – suffered flood damage.

“The week we were going to start moving people in, a major flood occurred on the top floor, which soaked lots of flats underneath. Purely by chance, I had instructed each of these flats to have three Goldeni sensors installed in them. That meant we were able to see how wet and humid they were. We could control the heating and dry out the properties; and, literally, as each property became dry, we were able to let them. We wouldn’t have been able to do any of that without intelligent data-loggers.”

Of course, residents have to be on board with having the sensors – which are smaller than a matchbox – installed in their properties. Some can be suspicious of them.

“When we fit the data-loggers, we inform people what they are, how they work, how they help us and what sort of information we get from them,” says Mr Long. “[We tell them] they are not cameras, they are not microphones, we are not listening in on you, we’re not filming you. But we are spying on the property, because we want the property to be in a better state for you to live in – and I make no bones about it.

“Some people are quite excited by that, some people are a little bit nervous. But we’ve had no one refuse them. And no one, as far as I’m aware, has reported that sensors have disappeared off the walls or gone offline. But the general understanding among residents of why damp and mould occurs is poor, and I think will stay poor for some while yet – although we are gradually educating people about it.”

Use of data and intelligent tech could even bring down the cost of energy bills, Mr Long explains. “All landlords have properties that are leaking heat,” he says. “Some archetypes are prone to cold bridging and condensation. Data-logging and thermal imaging will identify these properties and indicate where money should be spent on fabric-first.”