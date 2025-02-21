Engineering grey belt viability

As an example of a more valuable proposition, one of the UK’s largest landfills is just outside of Birmingham. It spreads over almost 200 hectares within the green belt, but no longer serves its original purpose after closing in 2015. The most recently filled areas of the site are likely to need time to stabilise, but the original landfill areas should be stable enough that, with a robust engineering strategy, they can be made fit for a new purpose.

If developed for housing, there is an economy of scale that should more than compensate for the exertions of the necessary enabling works. Being able to build a large number of homes on one site means the sequence of development can be streamlined and new homes can be brought to market more efficiently.

A robust foundation solution and capping off contaminants are some of the main considerations from an engineering perspective on a landfill site, but successful regeneration projects completed on brownfield land prove that it can be done with the right expertise, investment and innovation.

“Landfill sites surrendered since the late 1990s will have had at least 25 years to reach a sufficient level of stability, for both ground and gas, making the complexity of building on them well worth evaluating”

Landfill sites surrendered since the late 1990s will have had at least 25 years to reach a sufficient level of stability, for both ground and gas, making the complexity of building on them well worth evaluating, but that’s not to say they will all pass the test. Many of the types of sites we expect to see categorised as grey belt will be viewed as constrained in one way or another, but just because it has a sullied past, doesn’t make it unviable.

Engineering solutions are available and perceived challenges can be overcome with the right techniques and approach. It all starts with a thorough ground investigation, followed by insightful collaboration between developers, contractors and engineers.

In addition to the government’s overarching housing target, each development will need to consider wider priorities, from Biodiversity Net Gain to community impact through social value initiatives. While it all sounds like a big, complicated challenge, we want to reassure developers and local authorities that quality engineering consultancy can increase grey belt viability – helping to establish the foundations for successfully meeting UK housing demand.

Howel Morris, director, and Dave Bathurst, regional director, Rodgers Leask