England got homelessness service commissioning right before, and it can again

As regulated, commissioned homelessness services have exited the market, there has been a boom in unregulated for-profit exempt accommodation.

While some exempt accommodation is considered adequate, significant concerns have been raised about ‘unsafe and unregulated’ rogue supported housing providers. A report for the London Assembly outlines the situation: “Some exempt accommodation providers are charging £500 to £700 a week but councils have had no way of knowing if the care or housing provided is good quality or value for money.”

In essence, the lack of ringfenced funding and the removal of the mandatory quality standards means too many vulnerable people have gone from being housed in good-quality commissioned services to poor-quality, non-commissioned and unregulated services.

Supported housing is a lifeline for people affected by trauma and many others who need additional support. The question is, do we create good outcomes for vulnerable people if they are left in temporary accommodation or worse if they are living in ‘unsafe and unregulated’ exempt accommodation?