The Local Government Association has warned that councils in England face a funding gap of £2.3bn in 2025-26, with a “growing risk of systemic financial failure” #UKhousing

English councils face ‘systematic financial failure’ as funding gap widens to more than £2bn, LGA warns #UKhousing

Homelessness service costs have rocketed by £604m since 2019-20 – an increase of more than 75% – due to housing shortages and record spend on temporary accommodation, the LGA said in its submission to the Treasury ahead of the Budget in October.

An analysis by the LGA has shown that rising costs, wage pressures and increasing demand for services have led to the gulf in funding, which is projected to rise again to £3.9bn in 2026-27.

The LGA also said that the risk of “systemic financial failure” is rising, as 18 councils are now reliant on exceptional financial support from the government to balance their budgets for 2024-25.

Councils are now “increasingly” drawing on their financial reserves, which have fallen by £2.8bn between 2022 and 2024. The LGA found that 42% of councils drew on their reserves in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

It calculated that councils have made “£24.5bn in service cuts and efficiencies over this period”.

Any further funding cuts will “tip many more councils towards financial ruin and leave them unable to deliver key local services”, the organisation said.

It also highlighted issues with recruitment and retention of staff due to pay gaps between local government and other sectors, with more than nine in 10 councils “struggling to fill essential roles”.