English councils’ temporary accommodation bill rises to £2.8bn

The rise comes as 131,140 homeless households, including 169,050 children, are living in temporary accommodation and councils increasingly struggle to cover the costs.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for April 2024 to March 2025 revealed that the total amount councils spent on temporary accommodation has more than doubled in the past five years.

It takes the total spend over the past five years to over £10bn.

Currently, homeless households in temporary accommodation are able to claim the full housing benefit they are entitled to, which can go towards their housing costs.

Councils pay the cost of the housing benefit upfront and are paid back by the Department for Work and Pensions. However, the amount councils can claim back is currently capped to 90% of the Local Housing Allowance rates from 2011.