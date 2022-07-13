The latest English Housing Survey: the key takeaways

Every year the government publishes the English Housing Survey (EHS), which provides a wide-range of information on people’s housing circumstances, the condition of their homes, and the efficiency of housing in England. The data is always incredibly useful for housing policymakers and campaigners.

Inside Housing delves into the detail.

Impact of coronavirus

It is important to point out before diving into some of the findings that the data from this year’s EHS may be skewed as a result of the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

The survey usually collects data from face-to-face interviews and going into people’s homes – neither of which were possible.

Face-to-face interviews were replaced with telephone interviews and internal inspections of properties were replaced with external inspections and using data obtained from energy performance certificates, Google Earth and Rightmove data.

Any data that relies on internal surveys – such as Decent Homes statistics, the percentage of properties with damp, and vacancy rates – could not be collected. Statistics on these topics have been extrapolated from previous EHS trends.

The make-up of the EHS sample was also “significantly” different to the year before, with more homeowners, more respondents over 65, fewer renters, and fewer people with children.

There was also a smaller sample size, with 7,474 interviews in 2020-21 – down from around 13,300 in a usual year.

As a result, some of the data below should be looked at with caution, but there is still a lot to learn from the survey.