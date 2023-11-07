The 10-week consultation, which launched today, is seeking views on the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) updated statutory guidance that outlines how it will tackle landlords that are letting down tenants.

Proposed changes, unveiled in June last year, include lifting the £5,000 cap on the amount the regulator can fine a registered provider. This means, according to the consultation document, the “regulator has the potential to issue penalties of an unlimited amount”.

The RSH is getting the new powers under the post-Grenfell Social Housing Regulation Act, which became law in July. Most of the powers will take effect next April.