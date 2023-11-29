English regulator asks landlords for more fire safety remediation data

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has written to all registered providers, telling them it has launched a second survey on fire-safety work, following an initial audit this summer.

It comes after housing minister Lee Rowley’s building safety update earlier this month. The government wants quarterly updates on providers’ progress on remediation for buildings of 11 metres in height and taller, including those over 18 metres.

Mr Rowley has also written to the 14 large landlords that failed to respond to the first survey.