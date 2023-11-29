English regulator asks landlords for more fire safety remediation data

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Landlords are being asked to hand over more data on fire-safety remediation work to the regulator, and will have to submit quarterly updates on their progress in tackling problems.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has written to all registered providers, telling them it has launched a second survey on fire-safety work, following an initial audit this summer.
It comes after housing minister Lee Rowley’s building safety update earlier this month. The government wants quarterly updates on providers’ progress on remediation for buildings of 11 metres in height and taller, including those over 18 metres.
Mr Rowley has also written to the 14 large landlords that failed to respond to the first survey.
The second survey will launch on 1 December and close on 31 December, with data reported as of 30 November.
It is being issued to all large registered providers, small registered providers that reported responsibility for buildings of 11 metres or higher in the initial survey, and to providers that did not respond to the initial survey.
Local authorities can fill out the survey on a voluntary basis.
In the letter to providers, published on Tuesday, Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the RSH, said: “We know that the survey timescales were challenging for the introduction of a new data collection.”
Mr Walters said, given that this information “provides assurance on the progress being made to address life-safety fire risks, we are asking that all relevant registered providers submit data to both the aggregate fire-safety remediation survey and, where relevant, the building-level spreadsheet”.
He added: “Failure to provide accurate and timely data may be reflected in our published judgement of a provider’s compliance with the regulatory standards.”
The initial survey by the RSH, which took place between August and September and received responses from more than 1,300 landlords, found that fire risk assessments have been undertaken on 98% of reported blocks of 11 metres or taller in the sector.
It also revealed that providers reported having a combined total of 1,608 buildings of 11 metres or taller known to require cladding remediation work.
Remediation works are complete in 7% of those buildings, works have started in 25%, and plans for works are in place in 37%.
In the building safety update, Mr Rowley welcomed the findings of the initial survey, although he said 32% of the buildings known to need remediation “still lack clear plans”.
He said department officials were working with the RSH to assess the progress of remediation in the social housing sector.
Mr Rowley said: “I expect all providers of social housing to identify, assess and remediate their buildings at pace, and we are working with the regulators to ensure that this happens.”
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