English regulator is ‘turning a wilful blind eye’ to tenancy fraud, experts warn

Alan Bryce, the former head of counter-fraud at the Audit Commission, was speaking at the TFF annual conference at Kensington Town Hall on Wednesday.

He called on the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to acknowledge the true extent of tenancy fraud and take the issue seriously.

Mr Bryce explained that at a time when homelessness is reaching record numbers, with data revealing there were 112,660 homeless households living in temporary accommodation in December 2023, tenancy fraud should be tackled as a priority so that social homes can be provided for families in genuine need.

He said that the RSH needs to force the hand of housing associations, as “most don’t take the issue seriously as there is no financial loss directly to them”.