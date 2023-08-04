The payment from the RSH was disclosed as part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) annual accounts for 2022-23.

The RSH told Inside Housing it cannot comment on regulatory cases while they are ongoing.

But the guidance on the English regulator’s approach to intervention, enforcement and use of powers are set out under the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008, through which the RSH was established.

Under Section 95 (3), on financial assistance, it is explained how the RSH may exercise its power when providing financial assistance to a registered provider.