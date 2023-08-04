You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has made a special payment of £670,000 to support the financial position of a housing association.
The payment from the RSH was disclosed as part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) annual accounts for 2022-23.
The RSH told Inside Housing it cannot comment on regulatory cases while they are ongoing.
But the guidance on the English regulator’s approach to intervention, enforcement and use of powers are set out under the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008, through which the RSH was established.
Under Section 95 (3), on financial assistance, it is explained how the RSH may exercise its power when providing financial assistance to a registered provider.
It states that a provider “is expected to manage its business affairs to ensure that it remains viable in the short, medium and long terms”.
The guidance adds: “It should take appropriate steps to ensure that it has access to the finance necessary to meet its ongoing commitments.
“The regulator is not a funding body and does not hold budgets to enable it to act as one. Its powers to provide financial assistance are ancillary to its main powers, and the regulator considers that it would only propose their use in exceptional circumstances.”
Those circumstances must advance one or more of the economic regulatory objectives set out in the act, and the financial assistance can only be given with the consent of the secretary of state, who in turn must have the approval of the Treasury.
Examples of an exceptional circumstance might be where tenants are in danger of losing their homes or their health and safety is at risk, or where temporary support protects existing public investment while a rescue plan is being developed.
The RSH can only consider a case for such support where all other possible avenues for obtaining finance had been exhausted.
Any case would have to demonstrate that assistance by the English regulator would allow for a permanent resolution of the underlying problem, and a new financial plan would have to include the repayment of any loan, or recovery of a guarantee, or indemnity given by the RSH.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories