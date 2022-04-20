English regulator may fine for-profit providers for breaches

The Regulator of Social Housing may start fining for-profit providers for standard breaches, its deputy chief executive has said #UKhousing

Mr Walters and housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway gave evidence to members about their roles.

He made the comments during the latest session of the LUHC Committee for its investigation into the regulation of social housing.

Jonathan Walters told the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) committee on Tuesday that although the regulator does not feel fining not-for-profits and councils is an effective sanctioning measure, fining for-profits “might be a useful tool” as it would “concentrate the minds” of shareholders.

The RSH has powers to fine social housing providers for breaches but it does not generally use them.

There is also a £5,000 cap on the fines, although the Social Housing White Paper included proposals to enable the regulator to issue uncapped penalties.

Asked why the RSH does not fine organisations, Mr Walters said it is “not a particularly effective measure”.

“And unlike with [the ombudsman’s] scheme where the compensation paid by the landlord will be going directly to the tenants to compensate them for their experience, fines that we levy would ultimately end up going back to the Treasury,” he said.

He said the vast majority of social landlords are either not-for-profits or local authority bodies.

“Fining those organisations significantly takes money out of the system ultimately.

“We would rather use other tools to get the job done,” Mr Walters said.