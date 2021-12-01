English regulator publishes strapline judgements for 18 landlords

In its now weekly pre-Christmas round-up, the RSH published the latest gradings of a number of large associations including Karbon Homes, Longhurst Group, Your Housing and A2Dominion.

The latest round saw Your Housing Group, which owns 26,800 homes, have its G2 grading for governance and its V2 rating for financial viability reaffirmed.

A G2 for governance from the regulator indicates that a provider meets RSH standards but needs to improve some aspects of its governance arrangements to support continued compliance, while a V2 suggests compliance with its financial viability standard but a need to manage “material risks” to ensure that remains the case.