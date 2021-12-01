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English regulator publishes strapline judgements for 18 landlords

News01.12.21by Jack Simpson

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has confirmed the financial viability and governance gradings for 18 social landlords, in its latest round of regulatory judgements.

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LinkedIn IH.@RSHEngland has confirmed the financial viability and governance gradings for 18 social landlords, in its latest round of regulatory judgements #UKhousing

In its now weekly pre-Christmas round-up, the RSH published the latest gradings of a number of large associations including Karbon Homes, Longhurst Group, Your Housing and A2Dominion.

The latest round saw Your Housing Group, which owns 26,800 homes, have its G2 grading for governance and its V2 rating for financial viability reaffirmed.

A G2 for governance from the regulator indicates that a provider meets RSH standards but needs to improve some aspects of its governance arrangements to support continued compliance, while a V2 suggests compliance with its financial viability standard but a need to manage “material risks” to ensure that remains the case.

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Your Housing Group’s financial viability rating was downgraded last December by the RSH, after an internal review of its 30-year investment programme found that the organisation would have to significantly increase its asset management spend to address a historic backlog of works and health and safety compliance priorities.

Between October and December the RSH publishes weekly strapline judgements on each provider that owns more than 1,000 homes.

Elsewhere in this week’s list, large London landlord A2Dominion and South Yorkshire Housing Association both retained their G1/V2 ratings, while Honeycomb Group and South Liverpool Homes maintained their G2/V1 ratings.

South Liverpool Homes was downgraded for governance in June this year, with the RSH stating that it needed to strengthen its board oversight and improve its risk management and internal controls. It also stated that probity arrangements were not working as effectively as they should have been.

Honeycomb was downgraded for governance in April this year, and the RSH called for the organisation to strengthen its board oversight and risk management.

The regulator also highlighted issues with its asset and liabilities record-keeping and issues with compliance with health and safety requirements.

In total there were 14 providers that achieved the top regulatory score of G1/V1.

Strapline regulatory judgements: 1 December 2021

OrganisationGovernance ratingViability rating
A2DominionG1V2
Castles & CoastsG1V1
Cobalt HousingG1V1
Cornerstone HousingG1V1
Honeycomb GroupG2V1
Johnnie Johnson Housing TrustG1V1
Karbon HomesG1V1
Leeds and Yorkshire Housing AssociationG1V1
Longhurst GroupG1V1
Muir GroupG1V1
Onward GroupG1V1
RHPG1V1
Silva HomesG1V1
South Liverpool HomesG2V1
South Yorkshire Housing AssociationG1V2
Together Housing GroupG1V1
Torus62G1V1
Your Housing GroupG2V2

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