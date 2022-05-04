English regulator updates list of housing associations that failed to submit accounts

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has added four landlords to its list of registered providers that have failed to submit their annual accounts.
Feldon Housing, Padley Housing Association, The Abbeyfield (Streatham) Society, and the Charity of Sarah Jane Wood & Mary A Garnett have been added to the list (see below), which outlines the organisations that have failed to submit a copy of their accounts no later than six months after the end of the accounting period.
Meanwhile four organisations – Mercy House of William Fry, The Charlesworth Charity, Abeona Housing Co-operative, and Rogate and Terwick Housing Association – have been removed from the list, which was first published in February.
It is a requirement of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008 that registered providers must submit a copy of their accounts no later than six months after the end of the accounting period.
In 2019, the English regulator gave three small providers a non-compliant rating for failing to submit their accounts.
The RSH has said it will “continue to engage” with the providers that have failed to submit their accounts.
Inside Housing has made attempts to contact all of the organisations on the list with publicly available contact information.
When it was first added to the list in February, a spokesperson for Dame Bertha Lopes Almshouses said: “We are solvent and our homes are in good condition. A trustee has retired and there is only one trustee in the trust, and we are hoping to have a trustee in at any moment.”
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