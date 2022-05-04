English regulator updates list of housing associations that failed to submit accounts

Feldon Housing, Padley Housing Association, The Abbeyfield (Streatham) Society, and the Charity of Sarah Jane Wood & Mary A Garnett have been added to the list (see below), which outlines the organisations that have failed to submit a copy of their accounts no later than six months after the end of the accounting period.

Meanwhile four organisations – Mercy House of William Fry, The Charlesworth Charity, Abeona Housing Co-operative, and Rogate and Terwick Housing Association – have been removed from the list, which was first published in February.