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English regulator updates list of housing associations that failed to submit accounts

News04.05.22by Lucie Heath

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has added four landlords to its list of registered providers that have failed to submit their annual accounts.

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LinkedIn IHThe English regulator has added four landlords to its list of registered providers who have failed to submit their annual accounts #UKhousing

Feldon Housing, Padley Housing Association, The Abbeyfield (Streatham) Society, and the Charity of Sarah Jane Wood & Mary A Garnett have been added to the list (see below), which outlines the organisations that have failed to submit a copy of their accounts no later than six months after the end of the accounting period. 

Meanwhile four organisations – Mercy House of William Fry, The Charlesworth Charity, Abeona Housing Co-operative, and Rogate and Terwick Housing Association – have been removed from the list, which was first published in February.

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It is a requirement of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008 that registered providers must submit a copy of their accounts no later than six months after the end of the accounting period. 

In 2019, the English regulator gave three small providers a non-compliant rating for failing to submit their accounts.

The RSH has said it will “continue to engage” with the providers that have failed to submit their accounts.

Inside Housing has made attempts to contact all of the organisations on the list with publicly available contact information. 

When it was first added to the list in February, a spokesperson for Dame Bertha Lopes Almshouses said: “We are solvent and our homes are in good condition. A trustee has retired and there is only one trustee in the trust, and we are hoping to have a trustee in at any moment.”

Registered providers that have failed to submit their accounts

  • Charity of Annie Kew
  • Charity of Sarah Jane Wood & Mary A Garnett
  • Dame Bertha Lopes Almshouses
  • Feldon Housing
  • Harman Atwood for Almshouses and Curates House
  • Kilburn Housing Co-operative
  • Padley Housing Association
  • South Mildmay Tenants Co-operative
  • The Abbeyfield Dorcas Society
  • The Abbeyfield (Streatham) Society
  • The Charity of Hannah Clarke for Almshouses
  • Wrott and Hill Charity

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