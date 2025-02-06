Enhanced housing benefit is putting some supported housing charities at risk

When a local authority awards enhanced housing benefit, it is reimbursed by central government, but only if the money has gone to registered providers such a housing association or council-run housing.

Not all charities are registered providers. Because local authorities may not get reimbursed for payments to charities, they’re restricting enhanced housing benefit payments. We understand this is partly due to a tightening of the government’s funding rules following historical abuse of the funding system by a few bad faith actors.

But the result is that charities like Porchlight are having to make up this monetary shortfall out of their own financial reserves, putting their own futures at risk. And we can’t afford to lose charities at a time when people need them more than ever.

The financial challenges created by enhanced housing benefit were amplified last spring when Kent County Council cut homelessness funding. We’ve spent the past year exploring new ways to fund our supported housing by topping up the enhanced housing benefit we do manage to successfully apply for. “It risks creating a postcode lottery where the supported housing that’s available depends on where you’re based in the county”

It hasn’t been easy, but we think we’ve got a solution that involves working in new ways with district and borough councils and the NHS. The funding they provide, combined with any enhanced housing benefit we’re successful in applying for, should be able to fund all the support that people need.

This comes with its own complications. Each organisation that funds our work will have slightly different measures of success. Our ways of working will have to change to accommodate these.

And funding may differ in different parts of Kent, depending on where each organisation is based. It risks creating a postcode lottery where the supported housing that’s available depends on where you’re based in the county.

But we’re very grateful for everyone who’s working with us. If this approach protects supporting housing and saves lives, it’s worth doing.

This never should have happened. When it comes to supporting vulnerable people, enhanced housing benefit isn’t enough to cover all the life-saving work that happens in supported housing. It’s important, of course, but should only be seen as part of the funding puzzle.

That’s why the government needs to include plans for fully funded, high-quality supported housing in its vision for ending homelessness. Porchlight is one of many charities that will have been affected in this way. And for every charity that’s affected, many lives will be on the line.

Because ending homelessness is about investing in professional support as well as property. To put it bluntly – housing without proper staffing and support can be damaging. Housing with proper staffing and support gives people a chance to rebuild.