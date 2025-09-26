EPC changes put social housing retrofit plans at risk, sector bodies warn

From the second half of 2026, the ratings will be based on four metrics – fabric performance, heating systems, smart technology readiness and energy cost – rather than just energy cost, as they are currently.

The government is proposing that all social homes must meet minimum energy efficiency standards equivalent to EPC C by 1 April 2030. However, it is also changing the metrics by which EPCs are measured .

The British Property Federation (BPF), which represents developers, went further, saying it was not realistic to expect all social homes to meet EPC C in five years. It called for a longer lead time for the sector to prepare.

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) said that moving away from the old EPC framework while expecting all social homes to meet minimum energy efficiency standards by 1 April 2030 could damage housing associations’ retrofit and housebuilding capacity.

The social housing sector has been working towards EPC C by 2030 for several years. According to the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing, across 1.9 million social homes, more than 75.6% achieved EPC C or better.

However, the CIH said, “the present proposals withdraw this goal and replace it with a target that is not only different but is at least partially unknown”.

“Moving away from the old EPC framework could jeopardise the ability of housing associations to meet their EPC-based targets, putting them at risk of exposure to higher borrowing rates that could negatively impact their retrofit and housebuilding capacity,” it added.

The CIH called for the current EPC C by 2030 target to be retained or for the new minimum standards to be based solely on fabric standards, with a transition period and exemptions.

Rob Wall, assistant director of sustainability at the BPF, said the government has “put the cart before the horse” by consulting on these standards before “setting out its stall on what the new EPC looks like”.

He continued: “Until you know what level of performance you’re going to need to hit to meet the new standards, it’s really impossible to provide any substantive response to the questions in the consultation.”

Under the government’s proposals, social homes that achieve an EPC C under the current definition by April 2028 will be considered compliant until their certificate expires, after which they would need to comply with the new standards.

Mr Wall added that it was also a challenge to hit the 2030 target because of a lack of skills in the retrofit supply chain, from EPC assessors to retrofit engineers, and the “huge challenges” facing social landlords to improve building safety and develop new homes.