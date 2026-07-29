EPC-led compliance won’t improve people’s lives

The irony is obvious. Money that should be going into homes is instead being spent proving compliance. People do not benefit from another survey. They benefit from healthier homes.

There are also concerns about the quality of EPC data. Many EPCs rely on assumptions, outdated methods or incomplete inspections. Some landlords have reported assessors arriving without the right equipment or failing to fully inspect homes.

That can lead to situations where a landlord’s own data shows one thing, while an EPC, capturing only a single point in time, says another. But because compliance depends on the certificate, the weaker information wins.

“Government policy is encouraging housing providers to invest in smarter digital systems and better asset data. That makes the continued over-reliance on EPCs feel outdated and contradictory”

Poor data leads to poor decisions. Poor decisions lead to the wrong improvements, wasted money and missed opportunities to help customers. This is particularly frustrating because housing associations are already heavily regulated, with strong governance and auditing systems.

There is also a practical challenge around capacity. If providers rush to renew EPCs, that could lead to assessor shortages, rising costs and delays.

At the same time, government policy is encouraging housing providers to invest in smarter digital systems and better asset data. That makes the continued over-reliance on EPCs feel outdated and contradictory.

Hopefully, the Home Energy Model fixes this. In the meantime, it makes sense to have some independent checking in place, so providers can show they are compliant without it looking like they are marking their own homework.

A successful energy efficiency programme should create warmer homes, improve air quality, reduce damp and mould, and lower energy consumption. The answer is not to scrap standards, but to make them smarter.

We need a system that rewards real improvements, makes better use of trusted housing data and supports investment in homes rather than paperwork. The real goal is to create homes that are genuinely affordable to run, support better health, and deliver changes that customers can see and feel, not just hit a target.

Bob Spedding, director of assets and sustainability at Yorkshire Housing