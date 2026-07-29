EPC-led compliance won’t improve people’s lives

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MEES is in danger of driving the sector towards a culture of compliance and box-ticking, writes Bob Spedding, director of assets and sustainability at Yorkshire Housing
Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) were introduced with the right intentions: to improve the energy efficiency of homes, tackle fuel poverty and cut carbon emissions across the UK’s housing stock. On paper, it makes complete sense. Better homes should mean lower bills, healthier living conditions and lower emissions.
However, MEES is in danger of driving the sector towards a culture of compliance and box-ticking, rather than keeping the focus where it belongs – on people and homes.
Nobody in housing is arguing against improving energy efficiency. But good intentions do not always create good policy, and there is a real danger that an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC)-led approach is encouraging the wrong behaviour.
Instead of spending money improving homes, landlords are increasingly being pushed to spend it on EPC certificates, surveys and compliance exercises that often bring little direct benefit to the people living in our homes.
The latest figures show that around 820,000 social homes either do not have a valid EPC or are below EPC C. EPCs can cost as much as £120, so the sector could spend around £98.4m just getting certificates in place or renewing them to meet compliance rules.
This doesn’t make much sense when we already hold detailed information on the performance of our homes through stock condition surveys and asset management systems.
That money should instead be spent making homes warmer, more affordable to run and less exposed to rising energy costs, particularly at a time when our customers are concerned about energy security and the cost of living.
“The irony is obvious. Money that should be going into homes is instead being spent proving compliance”
The problem is that MEES encourages housing providers to focus on ratings rather than outcomes. A landlord can achieve EPC C without making much of a difference to the customer’s experience. A home may still be cold, have poor ventilation and high heating bills, but the property passes the target because it has gained enough points on paper.
That cannot be what success looks like. In some cases, the MEES could encourage landlords to delay difficult improvements.
Instead of encouraging long-term improvement plans, the focus shifts towards securing a compliant certificate as early as possible, even if the home itself needs further work. Some homes could technically meet the standard on paper, while customers continue to deal with cold, inefficient properties.
The irony is obvious. Money that should be going into homes is instead being spent proving compliance. People do not benefit from another survey. They benefit from healthier homes.
There are also concerns about the quality of EPC data. Many EPCs rely on assumptions, outdated methods or incomplete inspections. Some landlords have reported assessors arriving without the right equipment or failing to fully inspect homes.
That can lead to situations where a landlord’s own data shows one thing, while an EPC, capturing only a single point in time, says another. But because compliance depends on the certificate, the weaker information wins.
“Government policy is encouraging housing providers to invest in smarter digital systems and better asset data. That makes the continued over-reliance on EPCs feel outdated and contradictory”
Poor data leads to poor decisions. Poor decisions lead to the wrong improvements, wasted money and missed opportunities to help customers. This is particularly frustrating because housing associations are already heavily regulated, with strong governance and auditing systems.
There is also a practical challenge around capacity. If providers rush to renew EPCs, that could lead to assessor shortages, rising costs and delays.
At the same time, government policy is encouraging housing providers to invest in smarter digital systems and better asset data. That makes the continued over-reliance on EPCs feel outdated and contradictory.
Hopefully, the Home Energy Model fixes this. In the meantime, it makes sense to have some independent checking in place, so providers can show they are compliant without it looking like they are marking their own homework.
A successful energy efficiency programme should create warmer homes, improve air quality, reduce damp and mould, and lower energy consumption. The answer is not to scrap standards, but to make them smarter.
We need a system that rewards real improvements, makes better use of trusted housing data and supports investment in homes rather than paperwork. The real goal is to create homes that are genuinely affordable to run, support better health, and deliver changes that customers can see and feel, not just hit a target.
Bob Spedding, director of assets and sustainability at Yorkshire Housing
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